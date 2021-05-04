twoXAR Pharmaceuticals Rebrands as Aria Pharmaceuticals, Provides Pipeline Update and Announces New Therapeutic Development Strategy

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- twoXAR, Inc., a Delaware corporation focused on discovering and bringing first-in-class small molecules to market, today announced that the company will rebrand as Aria Pharmaceuticals. The name reflects the artistry and complexity that defines how the company and its scientific teams approach medicine from discovery to FDA approval in a way that is scientifically sound. Aria Pharmaceuticals also announced a pipeline update that includes novel preclinical compounds targeting fibrotic and immunological diseases.

"We've built a significant and promising pipeline and assembled a team of top pharmaceutical R&D talent over the last few years, radically changing the trajectory of the company and how we approach pharmaceutical development," said Andrew Radin, CEO of Aria Pharmaceuticals. "Our name should reflect our commitment to sound science and our ability to not only discover but to develop and research novel treatments from preclinical to clinical studies."

Since its founding in 2015, the company has built its own proprietary pipeline as well as focused its partnership strategy on working with biotechnology companies on drug discovery research. With successful preclinical efficacy and safety data emerging from several of the company's proprietary candidates, Aria Pharmaceuticals will transition from discovery collaborations with pharmaceutical companies to advancing its own pipeline into clinical research, starting with IND-enabling studies for novel candidates in chronic kidney disease, lupus and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

To help validate and progress its pipeline through to clinical testing, in March 2020 Aria Pharmaceuticals hired pharmaceutical research leaders Mark Eller, Ph.D. as the Senior Vice President of Research and Development and Anjali Pandey, Ph.D. as the Senior Vice President of Nonclinical R&D and Chemistry. Both Dr. Eller and Dr. Pandey have led multiple successful pharmaceutical research and development programs from discovery through to approval and post marketing studies.

"We have made record progress in the last year in building and developing an exciting pipeline with very promising early data," said Mark Eller, Senior Vice President of Research and Development. "With our rapid progress in identifying potential treatments, we're now exploring not only the addition of new therapeutic areas to our pipeline but building out our research programs for our existing pipeline."

To date, Aria Pharmaceuticals has identified 18 potential novel treatment candidates for complex diseases including, lupus, glioblastoma, chronic kidney disease and glaucoma. The company has announced positive preclinical safety and efficacy data in seven of its candidates with an average timing to complete predictions, select hits and begin in vivo testing of four weeks, significantly faster than traditional drug discovery processes which typically take years to reach similar milestones. In addition, Aria Pharmaceuticals' approach to R&D has been proven to produce a 30-fold increase in hit rates at in vivo efficacy milestones over traditional methods. For more information, please visit www.ariapharmaceuticals.com

