TWT Selects Ribbon to Support its Customers' Digital Transformation

WESTFORD, Mass., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and network solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that TWT, a leading Italian provider of Information and Communications Technologies (ICT) services, has selected Ribbon's C20 Call Session Controller to enable its customers' successful positioning in today's hyper-competitive and fast-moving environment.

"We were impressed by Ribbon's C20 small footprint platform when we started looking for a replacement for our CS2000," said Brian Turnbow, Chief Technology Officer, TWT. "The C20 has allowed us to consolidate into an extremely compact system that reduces energy consumption while extending both our call capacity and feature availability. The consistency of management, provisioning, billing and methods and protocols provides compatibility to all of our systems for an easy switchover without added development costs, enabling us to focus our resources on the business and revenue generation side of the project."

Many enterprises are hampered in their plans to upgrade to the latest UC services by the daunting task of having to replace legacy phones and cabling infrastructure. Ribbon's C20 Call Session Controller platform is designed to help these organizations gain access to the next-generation services today's business environment demands while helping them realize significant cost savings by extending the life of legacy devices and infrastructure.

"TWT is a key player in the Italian market and we're pleased to be supporting them with their network transformation needs," said Tony Scarfo, Ribbon's Executive Vice President and General Manager, Cloud and Edge Business Unit. "Our ability to provide them with network cost efficiencies, accelerate time to market and enable new IP services to stay competitive in the changing industry landscape will enable TWT to continue to provide their customers with the digital solutions today's business environment demands."

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN), which recently merged with ECI Telecom Group, delivers global communications software and network solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge IP solutions, UCaaS/ CPaaS cloud offers, leading-edge software security and analytics tools, as well as packet and optical networking leveraging ECI's Elastic Network technology. To learn more about Ribbon visit rbbn.com and for more information about our packet and optical networking portfolio visit ecitele.com.

