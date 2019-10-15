TXHIA East Texas Hemp Conference to Host Stellar Speaker Lineup, Brenham Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Hemp Industries Association (TXHIA) will be hosting a two-day conference on October 20-22 at the historic Barnhill Center in Brenham, Texas. Sunday, October 20 kicks off with the "Vendors Speak" event from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm where vendors will discuss the value propositions of their products and services offer. On Monday, attendees will hear a legislative and rule-making update from Dan Hunter, Assistant Commissioner of Texas Department of Agriculture, followed by Dr. David Baltensperger, Professor and Chair of Texas A&M Soil and Crop Sciences Department. After lunch, Dr. Rod Moline and Mr. Joe Williams with the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) will be discussing HB1325 and the role of DSHS with respect to the regulation of consumable hemp product labeling and retailer registration. Also, speaking will be Stephanie Storrs, Research Associate with AgriLogic Consulting that won the government bid to create hemp crop insurance programs in cooperation with the USDA.

On Tuesday, October 22, Mark Case with Southern Hemp Marketplace will be discussing the International Hemp Live Auction and Market to be held November 19-21 in Franklin, TN. Mark will give a background as to how and why this auction was developed to protect farmers and give them a venue to present their hemp materials to go before live buyers to receive a fair and transparent pricing of their crop.

Other speakers will include industry leaders discussing seed genetics, best growing practices, processing and manufacturing of hemp as seed (grain, seed oil), soil requirements, essential oils (Cannabidiol-CBD, Cannabigerol-CBG, etc.), and the potential of infrastructure expansion to accommodate hemp processing.

Formed in 2014, the TXHIA is the official state chapter of the national Hemp Industries Association (HIA) formed in 1994. The HIA has been the primary petitioner the hemp industry with legal intervention provided against the DEA in 2001 and 2016. The HIA activism set the national precedence to keep hemp on the store shelves nationwide. The TXHIA serves its members and the people of Texas by providing education to legislators, law enforcement, various state agencies such as the Texas Department of Agriculture, Child Protective Services and the Department of State Health Services.

Hemp is defined to contain 0.3% or less Delta-9 Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and has no intoxicating effects. Texas HB 1325 authored by Representative Tracy King of Uvalde and sponsored by Senator Charles Perry of Lubbock received unanimous votes in both the House and Senate and was signed Governor Abbott on June 10 making Texas the 46th state to allow their farmers to grow hemp. The market potential has been stated to be in the billions of dollars. Hemp has the potential to positively change Texas farms, individual's health, rural economies and overall economic stimulation.

Contact: Sheila Hemphill

Phone: 325.226.3683

Email: info@hemphillresources.com

SOURCE Texas Hemp Industries Association

