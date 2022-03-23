txtsmarter - Winner of the 2022 A-Team Innovation Award

Intelligent Compliance communications surveillance service wins the category for "Most Innovative Use of Alternative Data in Regulatory Compliance"

SAN MATEO, Calif. and LONDON, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At today's virtual award show, txtsmarter received the award for the "Most Innovative Use of Alternative Data in Regulatory Compliance." The A-Team Innovation Awards celebrate innovative projects and teams across vendor and practitioner communities that use new and emerging technologies to deliver high-value solutions for financial institutions in capital markets.

txtsmarter - Intelligent Compliance wins A-Team Innovation Awards 2022 Nuri Otus, CEO/Founder of txtsmarter accepting 2022 A-Team Innovation Award

txtsmarter's Founder and CEO Nuri Otus comments: "We are honored to receive this award. It validates all the work and commitment the team has put into building this intelligent compliance solution over the past eight years. It also reflects the need businesses have for a solution that helps them stay compliant in an ever-evolving world of new communications channels. We are the only service worldwide that captures Apple iMessage and Android SMS/MMS, WhatsApp and others in real-time, eliminating data loss."

txtsmarter, based in Silicon Valley, California, with an office in London, provides a full communications surveillance service for private messaging applications, platforms, and services. The company recently announced the ability to not only capture all communications in real-time but extend that functionality to pull in historic WhatsApp messages from activated devices as well, in response to comments the FCA made in their Market Watch newsletter 68*, regarding their concerns that requirements for market abuse surveillance were still not being fully met.

"With txtsmarter, there is no data loss, no apps to install, and no learning curve; it's an elegant solution for the modern world of e-comms compliance surveillance for any company," comments Hugh Cumberland, Managing Director, UK/EMEA. "We have all seen what big headlines can do to a company's brand and reputation and have observed the FCA cracking down on firms to ensure all communications are recorded as required. txtsmarter mitigates communication data gaps to prevent sanctions and fines during the audit process. It's as simple as that."

* https://a-teaminsight.com/awards/a-team-innovation-awards/

* https://www.fca.org.uk/publications/newsletters/market-watch-68

About txtsmarter – Intelligent ComplianceTM

txtsmarter, based in Silicon Valley, California, is an Award-Winning Compliance Communications Surveillance Service for private messaging applications, platforms, and services – incl. Apple iMessage, Android SMS/MMS, WhatsApp, and others – capturing, verifying, encrypting, and archiving previously inaccessible data in real-time, mitigating compliance and communication data leaks, preventing sanctions and fines, and protecting company's brand reputations in highly regulated industries.

