TXU Energy Announces Energy Leadership Award Recipients

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TXU Energy today announced that it has recognized five North Texas companies as winners in the inaugural year of its TXU Energy Leadership Award Program. This program recognizes corporate and nonprofit leaders in various energy-related categories, including sustainability, innovation, energy management, community, and engagement. The awards were announced in conjunction with the TXU Energy Summit held today in Dallas.

Gabe Castro, vice president of business markets for TXU Energy, stated, "These businesses and organizations define energy responsibility, and we are excited to recognize the leadership they've shown. We are focused on partnering with our customers to help them reach their sustainability goals and keep their environmental commitments. These five such customers have seen impressive, measurable results, and we hope their successes motivate others to follow their lead."

The five North Texas-area winners include:

Leadership in Sustainability – City of Dallas

The City of Dallas has become a national leader in sustainability by changing the way it does business – looking at the entire cycle of the processes it provides and materials it uses. Dallas is the largest city in the nation to power its municipal operations with 100 percent renewable energy. Managing more than 13 million square feet of building space and 7,000 municipal vehicles, the city has seen tremendous results in increased energy efficiency and reductions in its environmental impacts. It has upgraded lighting and back-up power resources for some of its most critical services, including the 911 call center and its emergency operations center. The city has also converted a portion of its vehicle fleet to electric vehicles and offers electric vehicle charging stations at numerous municipal facilities. The Dallas City Council recently directed its staff to undertake comprehensive environmental and climate action planning to incrementally advance its commitment to making Dallas a greener and more resilient place to live, work, and play.

Leadership in Innovation – Cinemark

Cinemark, headquartered in Plano, is a leader in motion picture exhibition and in energy innovation. The company is setting a new standard for theatre efficiency and sustainability, inspiring other industries to follow its lead. Cinemark powers its Texas theatres with 100 percent clean energy from solar and wind, and the company leverages the latest technologies for energy efficiency. As such, Cinemark has significantly reduced its carbon footprint each year, while enhancing the moviegoing experience of its guests.

Leadership in Energy Management – Tyler Junior College

With more than 12,000 students, Tyler Junior College is one of the largest community colleges in Texas. Additionally, it is one of only a handful of community colleges in Texas accredited as a Level II Institution, offering two baccalaureate degrees and more than 125 associate degrees and certificates. With five locations in east Texas, the largest is the main campus, which includes 40 buildings situated on more than 145 acres. Though the first buildings on the main campus were built in the 1940s, TJC is managing energy consumption through new technologies and reaping the benefits. From energy efficient equipment in its facilities to electric vehicle charging stations for its mechanical automotive program, TJC is demonstrating excellence in energy management and education.

Leadership in Community – Meals on Wheels of Tarrant County

Meals on Wheels of Tarrant County is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit that is making a tremendous difference in the lives of the people it serves. With more than 225 volunteer delivery routes run each day across Tarrant County, Meals on Wheels provides approximately one million meals each year to homebound, elderly, and disabled clients. The organization goes above and beyond assisting clients with fans, air conditioners, and heaters. Over the last five years, Meals on Wheels has assisted TXU Energy customers in obtaining energy bill pay assistance with nearly $9,000 of TXU Energy AidSM funds.

Leadership in Engagement – Huffines Auto Dealerships

The Huffines Auto Dealerships has a 94-year-long reputation in North Texas of treating customers the right way. The family-owned company is also committed to its more than 750 employees, having been ranked six times on the Dallas Morning News Top Places to Work. Huffines has created a workplace culture that engages its employees, including on innovative ideas for energy conservation. Employees have offered up ideas that, once implemented, have saved over one million kilowatt-hours of electricity.

TXU Energy is proud to share the accomplishments of the recipients of its inaugural awards program. Awards were presented earlier this year to four South Texas-area businesses and organizations: Houston Pizza Venture, Lone Star Flight Museum, Cypress Fairbanks ISD, and BakerRipley. Learn more about what TXU Energy can do to help your business or organization achieve its energy and sustainability goals by visiting us on LinkedIn.

About TXU Energy

More Texans trust TXU Energy to power their homes and businesses than any other electricity provider. We're passionate about creating experiences and solutions tailored to fit the needs of our customers, including electricity plans, online tools to help save, renewable energy options, and more. Consistently ranked as one of the Top Places to Work by The Dallas Morning News, TXU Energy is also committed to creating a dynamic and fun workplace where all our people can succeed. Visit txu.com for more. TXU Energy is a subsidiary of Vistra Energy (NYSE :VST ). REP #10004

Media

Meranda Cohn

214-875-8004

MediaHotline@txu.com

SOURCE TXU Energy