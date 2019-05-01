TXU Energy Announces Recipients of Energy Leadership Awards

IRVING, Texas, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TXU Energy today announced that it has recognized three South Texas companies as winners in the second annual TXU Energy Leadership Awards Program. The awards, which were announced in conjunction with the TXU Energy Summit held today in Houston, recognize corporate and non-profit organizations that demonstrate leadership in the areas of energy management, innovation, and community.

"We are committed to working with our customers across Texas to help them accomplish their sustainability goals and maintain their environmental commitments," said Gabe Castro, TXU Energy vice president of business markets. "We are thrilled to recognize these three outstanding organizations whose initiatives enhance their standards for energy conservation, improve efficiency, and represent community stewardship. These companies have seen tremendous results in pursuit of their energy and sustainability goals, and we hope their success will influence other organizations to strive for the same."

The three South Texas-area winners include:

Leadership in Innovation – Plains All American PipelinePlains All American Pipeline has set new standards for operational excellence, inspiring others in their industry to follow their lead. They installed pump variable frequency drives that helped them recognize a savings of 14,290,000 kWh annually. Not only have they elected to participate in the 4 Coincident Peak (4CP) program by curbing usage during ERCOT's peak demand to reduce strain on the grid, but their active and intentional management of usage during those periods has resulted in a savings of more than 20% in transmission and distribution utility charges, while still maintaining optimal operations.

Leadership in Energy Management – Magnolia ISDMagnolia Independent School District has demonstrated excellence in managing electricity consumption and spend while minimizing the district's impact on the environment. Magnolia ISD has upgraded to more energy-efficient equipment and integrated computer-controlled cooling and heating systems. This helped the district recognize an estimated savings of 785 kW and 2,203,000 kWh annually. Leveraging power market insights, energy efficiency best practices, and TXU Greenback rebates, Magnolia ISD has reduced expenditures by over 25%, providing savings that can be reinvested in the classroom for their students and faculty.

Leadership in Community – Star of HopeStar of Hope is a non-profit organization that serves and exists to make a difference in the lives of Houston's homeless men, women, and children. A TXU Energy customer for the last four years, the organization provides a variety of programs supporting education, employment, and life management skills to encourage positive life changes. Star of Hope's various services deliver a comprehensive approach to addressing a large range of issues that are faced by Houston's homeless such as mental and physical illness, and lack of education and resources to be successful. By providing a haven where homeless individuals feel supported, Star of Hope has backed its community for more than 100 years.

TXU Energy is proud to share the accomplishments of the recipients of its awards program and will present additional Energy Leadership Awards this fall at its Dallas/Fort Worth-area summit. Learn more about what TXU Energy can do to help your business or organization achieve its energy and sustainability goals by visiting us on LinkedIn.

