TXU Energy Donates $100,000 to Texas Food Banks as Pandemic Strain Continues

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TXU Energy today announced it is committing $100,000 to support Texas food banks, still working through soaring demand and resetting logistics due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"TXU Energy understands that our food banks are doing what – just months ago – many would have said was impossible. Staff members and volunteers are stepping up to meet record demand head-on, and handling first-time clients with grace and sensitivity," said Brad Watson, TXU Energy's senior director of community affairs. "Our company is deeply committed to supporting the communities we serve, and right now, that means linking arms with organizations on the ground, working to end hunger and help neighbors who have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic."

The $100,000 donation is directly supporting food banks meet their most pressing needs.

$25,000 is going to the North Texas Food Bank

is going to the North Texas Food Bank $25,000 is going to the Tarrant Area Food Bank

is going to the Tarrant Area Food Bank $10,000 is going to the Houston Food Bank

is going to the Houston Food Bank An additional $40,000 is going to food banks in East, Central and West Texas , and along the Texas Gulf Coast

"As we continue to meet the need for food assistance for North Texas, we know that it will take a caring community to ensure that our neighbors have the foods that they need to thrive," said Trisha Cunningham, president and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. "The team at TXU Energy and Vistra have proudly supported the NTFB for some time now, they provided a major gift in March at the onset of the pandemic and now in honor of Hunger Action Month, they are providing the Food Bank with another generous gift which will enable us to provide 75,000 nutritious meals for our neighbors in need. We are so thankful for this gift as it will help us meet the need during a critical time."

TXU Energy's donation to food banks across Texas is part of a $225,000 commitment to food banks nationwide from TXU Energy's parent company, Vistra. Serving nearly 5 million residential, commercial, and industrial retail customers with electricity and natural gas, Vistra is the largest competitive residential electricity provider in the country and is also the largest competitive power generator in the U.S.

About TXU Energy

More Texans trust TXU Energy to power their homes and businesses than any other electricity provider. We're passionate about creating experiences and solutions tailored to fit the needs of our customers, including electricity plans, online tools to help save, renewable energy options and more. TXU Energy is also committed to cultivating a dynamic and enjoyable workplace where all our people can succeed. Visit txu.com for more. TXU Energy is a subsidiary of Vistra (NYSE: VST). REP #10004

Media

Jenny Lyon

214-875-8004

[email protected]

www.twitter.com/txuenergy

www.youtube.com/txuenergy

www.facebook.com/txuenergy

SOURCE TXU Energy

Related Links

http://txu.com

