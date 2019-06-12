TXU Energy Pledges $200,000 to Aid North Texas Storm-Impacted Customers and Communities

IRVING, Texas, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To help North Texans impacted following recent severe storms, TXU Energy announced today a series of steps it has taken to support customers.

TXU Energy will work with customers impacted by the storm to:

Waive late fees.

Extend payment due dates.

Reduce the down payment and defer the balances over five equal installments.

To take advantage of this assistance, TXU Energy customers affected by the storm should call 1-800-242-9113. The assistance is available until June 30.

"Hundreds of thousands of North Texans were impacted by the storm – and many continue to be impacted – due to widespread power outages," said Scott Hudson, president of TXU Energy. "We're proud to call North Texas home, and we don't want customers to worry about their electric bills. Our neighbors should have the resources they need in times of crisis."

Through the TXU Energy Aid program, TXU Energy is providing $200,000 to assist customers who need help with food, lodging, and bill-payment assistance in areas struck by the storm. These funds are being allocated to existing TXU Energy Aid partners serving Dallas-area communities.

Along with this donation, the TXU Energy Aid program will provide agencies the flexibility they need to assist customers. Those funds are donated by the company, its employees, and customers. All donations are returned to the local communities and can help customers impacted by the storm.

"People truly care about each other in North Texas, and the generosity of our residents, businesses, and community partners shines even brighter during times like this," said Teresa Jackson, founder and CEO, Sharing Life Community Outreach. "We extend our deepest thanks to TXU Energy for its efforts to support those who are most vulnerable when emergencies strike."

As one of the largest electric bill-payment assistance programs in the nation, TXU Energy Aid has helped Texas families going through hard times keep their homes powered and safe for over 35 years. For information on social service agencies providing assistance in a particular area, customers can call 211 and ask for bill-payment assistance.

Additionally, TXU Energy is providing a significant donation of trees to assist in replacing those lost in City of Dallas parks. The tree donation is being made through the company's longtime partnership with the Texas Trees Foundation. Since 2002, TXU Energy and its sister companies have provided nearly 300,000 trees to various partner communities.

