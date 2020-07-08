TXU Energy Supports Customers In Need of Electricity Bill-Payment Assistance, Offers Energy Saving Tips for Summer

IRVING, Texas, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As COVID-19 concerns keep Texans home during the hottest months of the year, TXU Energy is committed to supporting the health and well-being of our customers. These tips and tools can help customers save money while they're spending more time inside:

Use fans to keep cool. With a ceiling fan, you can raise your thermostat about 4° without reducing your comfort. During summer, set your fans to run counterclockwise, keeping warm air up.

Try setting your thermostat 4° higher or more when you're away. You can save up to 10% with every two degrees you raise your thermostat.

Clean or replace your filters more frequently in the summer – every month or two – to keep your A/C running smoothly. Replacing a clogged filter, which restricts airflow and decreases efficiency, could reduce the energy consumption of your air conditioner by 5-15%.

"For many of our customers, the workday, entertainment for the kids, and everything in between is happening under one roof," said Scott Hudson, president of TXU Energy. "We understand that this increased electricity use, coupled with the heat of the Texas summer, is putting additional strain on families who continue to feel the financial impact of the pandemic. We want to assure our customers that we're here to help – our team is focused on providing resources, relief, and bill-payment assistance options to any customer who needs help."

Three types of assistance are available:

Payment Flexibility: as previously announced, TXU Energy is assisting customers impacted by COVID-19 by waiving late fees, extending payment due dates with no down payment required, and reducing down payments and arranging deferred payment plans so balances can be paid over five equal installments. To take advantage of this assistance, TXU Energy customers should call 1-800-242-9113.

Payment Assistance: TXU Energy continues to provide additional bill-payment assistance to customers in need through its TXU Energy Aid SM program. For over 35 years, these funds, donated by employees, customers, and the company, have been distributed by TXU Energy Aid partner agencies. For information on which social service agency provides assistance in their area, customers should call 211 or visit 211texas.org and type "electricity bill assistance" in the search box.

State Relief: Texans still have time to enroll in the state's COVID-19 Electricity Relief Program. Apply online or call the Texas Lifeline 24/7 at 866-454-8387. If you're the primary account holder and receive SNAP or Medicaid, you're automatically enrolled and do not need to apply.

About TXU Energy

More Texans trust TXU Energy to power their homes and businesses than any other electricity provider. We're passionate about creating experiences and solutions tailored to fit the needs of our customers, including electricity plans, online tools to help save, renewable energy options and more. TXU Energy is also committed to cultivating a dynamic and enjoyable workplace where all our people can succeed. Visit txu.com for more. TXU Energy is a subsidiary of Vistra (NYSE: VST). REP #10004

