Ty Price (Aka BlobRoss) Joins the Influencer Marketing Factory as TikTok Talent

Ty Price (BlobRoss on TikTok) is the newly signed TikTok artist that is now part of The Influencer Marketing Factory agency. He really amazed The Influencer Marketing Factory's Talent department with his impressive painting skills and unique personality of channeling his inner Bob Ross. Ty is a master when it comes down to his distinctive video and editing skills for his famous painting videos and exciting the viewer with his latest creation. He has managed to build his audience of over one million followers and score over 23 million likes on his channel in the span of less than one year. He also has an Instagram and YouTube channel that he is diligently working towards expanding. Outside of Ty's online persona and his tenaciousness to his social platforms, he is your everyday 19-year-old with a passion for all things fashion, music and modeling.

"I'm thrilled to be part of IMF! From the start, I've been super motivated to become a great content creator, so signing has boosted my confidence, knowing I have the right people in my corner to help me succeed," Ty said.

The Influencer Marketing Factory is a global influencer marketing agency that helps brands and companies engage with Gen Z & Millennials on TikTok, YouTube and Instagram. "Ty is creative, artistically talented, funny and entertaining. He always accepts painting requests from his followers and thanks to his unique style he is quickly growing on TikTok and we are so happy to have him under our talent agency!" said Alessandro Bogliari, Co-Founder & CEO of The Influencer Marketing Factory. The agency now exclusively represents TikTok creators with a combined followers base of 29.6M and plans to continue this pace of expansion.

