Ty Warner reveals his highly anticipated $75 million renovation of the iconic Montecito Club and new Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course

Ty Warner's approach to Montecito Club's renovation blends ultra-luxe amenities with family-friendly features that exceed the most discerning expectations and tastes. "My goal was to create the best country club in the world! The Montecito Club honors the legacy of the property and the game of golf while imparting a new, luxury standard that caters to multi-generations. This is a place where Members can pursue individual passions and interests and also connect with family members and friends in engaging, meaningful ways. We have combined the Best of the Best", noted Ty Warner.

A three-minute drive from the Pacific Ocean, Members will enter the Club through a private, guarded entryway. As you journey down the winding road, framed by lush fairways and tropical landscape, you will view the Pacific Ocean and the Channel Islands on one side and the Santa Ynez Mountains on the other side.

Clubhouse

Upon entering the Montecito Club's Great Room, Members will experience a sense of grandeur and charm. Rare Persian, hand-woven carpets cover the long-planked, old-growth oak floors. Hand-chiseled plaster adorns the walls, while finishes and textiles in ivory, gold and burgundy reinforce the 14th century Moroccan-Andalusian influence while still complimenting the Spanish architecture. All of the solid African mahogany doors were hand-carved in Fez, Morocco. Custom-designed Swarovski Crystal chandeliers beam light from the gold leaf Venetian plaster ceilings as well as from the 3 private seating areas. The 10-foot high sandstone fireplace with carved mahogany mantel provides warmth and drama to any conversation or get together. A 20-foot window overlooks the golf course, the Pacific Ocean and the Channel Islands.

The 1918 Historic Entrance with custom Venetian plaster, waxed with gold flakes, uplit cove ceilings, with arched niche wall and backlit hand-blown glass vases made by artisans welcomes Members and guests to the Ballroom's foyer. The entry hallway features Persian carpets, Moroccan sisal and jute covered walls.

The Ballroom is 4,800 square feet, with 50-foot high ceilings, ocean and island vistas, built-in bar and fireplace accommodating 200 guests and provides a memorable setting for any event. The hand-carved 25-foot ballroom balcony provides the ideal location for the tossing of the bridal bouquet or a platform for that musical quartet or DJ.

The Fitness Center is 6,500 square feet and features 2 large rooms with panoramic ocean views for added exercise motivation. The Fitness Center includes Matrix cardio and strength equipment, Peloton bikes and treadmill, a movement studio for group and virtual fitness classes and a private training studio. State-of-the-art technology has been incorporated allowing individuals to participate in virtual training and track workouts on their smart watches. Members with demanding schedules, who find it difficult to make live classes, will now have the capability to stream group fitness classes on a 75" touchscreen monitor at their convenience using Wellbeats technology.

The Kids Club, for those with young children, has indoor and outdoor activities that includes arts & craft stations, a wall-to-wall Lego room and even a dream room for pint-sized R&R. All recreational elements at the club – including golf, tennis, recreation lawn and swimming – offer kids programming throughout the year. Kid Coordinators are CPR trained and certified.

The Dolby Atmos Theater is a true state-of-the-art screening room and movie theater. The walls are draped in midnight blue and gold silk, with 22 plum velvet reclining chairs for your comfort and a 16-foot CinemaScope movie screen for your viewing pleasure. The Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound creates a distinct, moving audio by introducing two important concepts to cinema sound: audio objects and overhead speakers resulting in lifelike sound that flows all around you. Adjacent to the theater is the special concession area – showcasing cobalt Venetian plaster and hand-painted floors – offering popcorn machines, soda machines, frozen treats and tasty sweets.

The AMF Bowling Alley is really over-the-top! The hottest bowling experience with laser, disco, runway and black lights and lanes that glow in the dark. The alley takes on psychedelic hues for cosmic bowling. When the white lights go black, laser lights race across the lanes, and balls glow in the dark. Montecito Club families can bond and connect in friendly competition at the AMF Bowling Alley. Take advantage of the automatic scoring feature provided for the bowling lanes. Match skills at air hockey, pinball or the arcade games. Spotlights and strobe lights team up with heart pumping music videos that make for the most exciting, electric gaming experience around. A graffiti artist was commissioned to paint the walls in vibrant, Day-Glo imagery.

The Golf Shop is 1,500 square feet of stylish, top-of-the-line golf and lifestyle brands and logo apparel for men, women and children. Featured Brands include: Peter Millar, Ralph Lauren, Kjus, Straight Down, Johnnie-O, FootJoy, Stitch Golf, Imperial, Tory Sport, ALO Active Wear, JoFit, Titleist Callaway, Taylor Made and PXG.

The Indoor/Outdoor Bar is framed in mahogany with backlit Italian onyx and brass. The bar seats 12 Members with a view of the golf course, the Pacific Ocean and the Channel Islands. Get the latest scores for your favorite sporting event on one of the two 50" TVs. If a lounge atmosphere is preferred, the Bar Lounge with seating to accommodate 20 Members and their guests provides a setting that is both plush and relaxed; a perfect spot to banter over golf scores or catch up on the latest events on one of the two 65" TVs. The Indoor/Outdoor Bar allows Members to indulge in signature cocktails or spirits, choose from 6 beers on tap or sip a favorite vintage wine while sampling tapas or savory snacks. Or simply quench your thirst with a refreshing glass of the House Honey Ginger Lemonade, known as "The 1918", made in-house from locally grown lemons and honey to give it just the right balance of flavor.

The Member's Grill seats 64 and offers bistro-style seating where Members can savor delicious Mediterranean inspired cuisine prepared by award-winning Executive Chef Jamie West. If Members prefer a lighter lunch, menu dishes such as a Greek Chicken Wrap, Za'atar spiced hummus with house marinated olives and pita chips, or a salad created to your own specifications will satisfy your cravings.

For dinner enjoy Chef West's Signature dishes such as the Spanish influenced Red Snapper Veracruz with a tomato relish with Spanish olives and piquillo peppers, Parmesan Crusted Halibut with pesto gnocchi dumplings and roasted red pepper sauce, Pan Seared Diver Scallops with cauliflower risotto and carrot coulis or one of his most famous dishes, "Chicken under a Brick" with Truffle Mac & Cheese. For those with a heartier appetite The Grill will feature hand-cut Prime Aged meats like the New York Strip Steak and frites topped with a fresh garlic and herb butter or a blackened 16-ounce, bone-in, Prime Ribeye Chop.

The Ocean Patio, which seats 52, allows Members to take pleasure in their favorite libation while enjoying the sunset as it slowly fades into the Pacific Ocean and the Channel Islands.

The Member Lawn is 39,000 square feet and features outdoor movie nights under the stars. The outdoor, 12-foot rear-projected screen allows for an unforgettable movie viewing experience.

The Women's Locker Room is equipped with a steam room and cerused oak carved lockers. The floors and walls are completely clad in Italian alabaster marble inlayed with intricate patterns of chiseled Moroccan Zillig tile in hues of blue accented with 24-karat gold. The makeup areas are furnished with custom vanities, mirrors and lush seating.

The Women's Lounge provides a Zen-like retreat with indoor/outdoor spaces, including a Moroccan Zillig tile patio, spa treatment room, as well as lounge and entertainment areas where Members can re-energize with a glass of "The 1918" or unwind with a glass of iced tea or your favorite cocktail and snack on your own custom created trail mix.

The Men's Locker Room is equipped with steam room and carved mahogany lockers. The floors and walls are completely clad in Italian alabaster marble inlayed with intricate patterns of chiseled Moroccan Zillig tile accented in 24-karat gold.

The Men's Lounge Bar, completely built of hand-carved African mahogany and ebonized Italian walnut, offers a brass bar with mirrored ceilings. Handmade wall sconces with brass light up the space. Members can play poker or cards on the custom antique poker table. On the opposite wall, four 43" TVs surround an 85" TV that will satiate even the most ardent sport enthusiast. Enjoy your favorite spirits or a pour from your own custom bottle.

The Wine Rooms are enclosed in steel and glass, allow for the indulging, and tasting of vintage wines and champagnes. The extensive wine list includes: 2000 Krug 'Clos d'Ambonnay' Blanc de Noirs Brut (Grand Cru Champagne), 1997 Domaine de la Romanée-Conti 'Montrachet' (Grand Cru Burgundy), 1990 Château d'Yquem (Sauternes), 1996 Domaine de la Romanée-Conti 'La Tâche' (Grand Cru Burgundy), 1982 Château Latour (Grand Cru Bordeaux), 1998 Penfolds Grange (Shiraz, Australia), 2008 Schrader 'CCS' Beckstoffer To-Kalon (Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa) and much more. Over 1,000 bottles of wine and champagne are stored within the wine rooms in addition to 36 private wine lockers for Members' exclusive stock.

The Private Dining Room was completely constructed in Marrakech and features museum quality Zillig tile mosaics, hand-carved walls and a tooled and textured cedar ceiling. Completing the space is a 15-foot dining table built of a single slab of wood milled from a Bunya-Bunya tree. Host a private party for up to 14 of your closest friends and family for an intimate dinner. Bernardaud China, Riedel crystal, custom printed menus, complete your dining experience.

In addition to the 14 crystal chandeliers in the Great Room, artisans were commissioned to hand-craft each individual bronze and brass fixture complete with leaded glass and jewel gemstones.

The Pools hold 283,000 gallons of water set on 25,000 square feet – the largest private club pool complex in California. 18 Date palms and purple bougainvillea enhance the pool areas that feature 2 rim-flow lap pools, a beach-entry, zero-edge oval shaped pool, all with underwater music and a 1,300 square foot kid's splash pad. In addition, a whirlpool designed for 11 is strategically positioned for the best viewing of the Pacific Ocean, the Channel Islands and downtown Santa Barbara. The pool has a center island with umbrella-covered chaise lounge seating. Members can enjoy the poolside bar and al fresco dining venue featuring signature drinks, smoothies, ice cream and sharable sandwiches, and salads while watching their favorite show or sporting event on the 65" outdoor TV screen. Chaise lounge service on the pool deck and on the leisure pool's island transcends Members to a coveted resort destination. The idyllic elevation and orientation of the Pool Facility takes full advantage of the 360-degree views of the Pacific Ocean, the Channel Islands and the Santa Ynez Mountains. The pool area is surrounded by a 1 ¼" glass windscreen, with no vertical supports, allowing unobstructed panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean, the Channel Islands and downtown Santa Barbara.

The Recreation Lawn is 30,000 square feet and includes a sport court for pickleball and basketball, soccer field with goals, artificial turf sledding hill, baseball batting cage with pitching machine and 3 full-swing golf hitting bays with a Trackman outdoor simulator. The Trackman simulator, used by members of the PGA and LPGA tours, captures pure, precise, and reliable data that allows you to dissect and understand the DNA of any given swing. The TrackMan golf radar not only helps map these key data parameters - ball speed, attack angle, club path, face angle, etc. - it also captures the golf swing with a built-in HD video camera. Play or practice on courses such as Pebble Beach, St. Andrews and Montecito Club on the 60" flat screen outdoor monitor.

The Rebound Ace Tennis Courts provide Members the ability to play tennis on one of the 4 championship tennis courts surrounded by ivy fences, just like Wrigley Field in Chicago. The Rebound surface helps reduce leg, ligament and lower back strains and injuries while enhancing performance and is the professionals' choice of surface for ATP tournaments and Davis Cup. Montecito Club is the only private club on the West Coast that offers the Rebound Ace surface. Work with one of our professionals or practice on your own with one of the 2 ball hitting machines.

The Tennis Shop offers top-of-the-line equipment and gear for budding and seasoned players including Babalot, Wilson, Peter Millar, Ralph Lauren and Johnnie-O.

The Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course re-design highlights natural elevation changes, with stunning coastal and mountain views at every turn. While preserving its historical character, the strategic design will challenge golfers of any level. The 18-hole, par-71, 6,540-yard course includes mature Monterey Cypress, Live Oak and Sycamore trees, T1 Bentgrass greens, Santa Ana Bermuda grass fairways and tees, Bandera Bermuda grass roughs, riparian grasses, wetlands and wildflowers in the native areas. Native Santa Barbara sandstone found onsite during construction of the golf course has been incorporated into the bridges and landscape features throughout the golf course. All bunkers feature Augusta White Sand.

Nicklaus Design is considered the world leader in golf course design. Montecito Club represents the firm's 17th course in golf-rich California, but the first Nicklaus-designed course in Santa Barbara.

Nicklaus Design has created close to 420 courses in 46 countries and 40 states, of which, Jack Nicklaus has been involved in close to 305 courses. Montecito Club's signature hole is the downhill, par-4, 10th, with the Pacific Ocean and Santa Barbara Harbor in the background. The golf course includes five par 3s, four par 5s, and number one handicap hole is the 11th — a dramatic 549-yard par 5 that plays to a challenging green site, protected by a rambling creek short of the green. The Club's golf carts are equipped with Visage technology, which gives Members accurate GPS yardages viewable from the on-board screen, while also being able to connect smart phones via Bluetooth to play music from the speakers installed in the canopy. The Nicklaus Signature Golf Course also features two on-course casitas located at the 5th and 15th holes, each with a 55" TV and well-stocked refreshment centers.

On March 30, 2019, Jack Nicklaus will join Montecito Club Members and help celebrate the official opening of his Signature Course, highlighted by a Q&A session with the Members, moderated by Jim Gray of NBC Sports and will be followed by a ceremonial first tee shot from the Golden Bear.

Membership Program

Memberships currently available include the Ambassador Membership with full club privileges excluding golf, the Signature Membership with full club privileges and the unique Connoisseur Membership which includes full club privileges at Montecito Club and membership at the coveted Coral Casino Beach and Cabana Club. The Signature and Connoisseur Memberships include special access to Ty Warner's Hotels, Resorts and Golf Courses. For more information contact: Kelly Campbell at (805) 395-8904 or email: membership@twhr.net.

Ty Warner Hotels & Resorts

Ty Warner Hotel and Resort Properties include: Montecito Club, Coral Casino Beach and Cabana Club, Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara, Four Seasons Hotel New York, Las Ventanas al Paraiso, San Ysidro Ranch, Sandpiper Golf Course and Rancho San Marcos.

