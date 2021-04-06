TYAN Uses New 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors to Drive Performance for AI and Cloud Data Centers

"Thanks to new features such as higher per-core performance, Intel SGX ® , Intel Crypto ® Acceleration, Intel ® Optane™ technology, and increased memory bandwidth, the new 3rd generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors along with TYAN's AI, cloud computing, and storage platforms enable our customers to drive fast time to value for their businesses", said Danny Hsu, Vice President of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation's Server Infrastructure BU.

"Optimized for cloud, enterprise, AI, HPC, network, security and IoT workloads, 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors come with 8 to 40 powerful cores and a wide range of frequency, feature and power levels to deliver the infrastructure flexibility customers need to achieve more," said Greg Ernst, Intel Vice President and General Manager US Sales.

Optimized for AI and HPC applications, the Tempest HX S7120 is a mainstream server motherboard in SSI EEB (12" x 13.1") form factor, and the Tempest HX S5642 is a standard server motherboard in SSI CEB (12" x 10.6") form factor. The S7120 supports dual 3rd gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, 16 DDR4-3200 DIMM slots, dual 10GbE or GbE onboard network connections, three PCIe Gen4 x16 and two MVMe M.2 slots. The S5642 is equipped with a single 3rd gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor, 8 DDR4-3200 DIMM slots, two 10GbE and one GbE LAN ports, three PCIe Gen4 x16 and two MVMe M.2 slots.

Powered by 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors with built-in AI acceleration, TYAN's Thunder SX TS65-B7120is a self-contained system and is ideal for AI inference applications. The 2U system features 16 DDR4 DIMM slots, five standard PCIe Gen4 slots, twelve front 3.5-inch tool-less SATA drive bays with support up to four NVMe U.2, and two rear 2.5-inch tool-less SATA drive bays for boot drive deployment.

The TYAN Tempest CX S7126 is a rack-optimized server motherboard in EATX (12" x 13.1") form factor designed for datacenters with dual 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, 16 DDR4-3200 DIMM slots, two PCIe Gen4 x32 high-density riser slots, two GbE onboard LAN ports and one NVMe M.2 slot. Moreover, the Thunder CX GC68-B7126 and Thunder CX GC68A-B7126 deploy the same S7126 board to offer a variety of cloud applications with high-density deployment in 1U chassis. The GC68-B7126 accommodates four 3.5-inch SATA and four 2.5-inch tool-less NVMe drive bays for applications requiring large storage capacity with sufficient cache space, while GC68A-B7126 offers twelve 2.5-inch tool-less drive bays with support for up to two NVMe U.2 devices for high IOPS storage requirements. Two systems provide up to a pair of PCIe Gen4 x16 expansion and an OCP 2.0 LAN mezzanine slot.

