Tyber Medical Cuts Ribbon on New $8 Million Office and Manufacturing Facility

The event marks the completion of a large-scale expansion to its facility in the Lehigh Valley Industrial Park IV – an over $8 million investment – that began four years after the company's 2015 transition to the area from Morristown, N.J. With its new, second building, adding 35,000 square-feet of office and manufacturing space, Tyber Medical is expected to add another 30 jobs to its current workforce of 86 high-paying, technical and professional personnel. This job growth will enable Tyber to further its mission to address the industry's need for rapid access to FDA-cleared and CE-marked implants in the spine, extremity and trauma markets.

"Tyber Medical has made a significant impact on the Lehigh Valley area's manufacturing industry over the past four years," said Secretary Dennis Davin of the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. "This expansion is a testament to their success and shows a commitment to continue bringing opportunity to Pennsylvanians in the surrounding community."

Since moving to the Lehigh Valley, Tyber Medical has experienced record growth, more than doubling its workforce through the support of the office of Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation (LVEDC), and the Northampton County Industrial Development Authority (NCIDA), which signed off on a $100,000 job creation grant that helped fund the expansion.

"From the beginning, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and Northampton County have been very supportive in providing funding assistance, most recently for our facility expansion, as well as job creation and training grants to fuel our rapid growth," said Tyber Medical CEO and President, Jeff Tyber. "Low-interest loans from the Pennsylvanian Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) have also allowed us to accelerate purchasing new equipment, now operating in our new facility. "

"The expansion of Tyber Medical is a great representation of the Lehigh Valley's new economy and the economic development partnership between the region and state," said Don Cunningham, president and CEO of Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corp. "Tyber came here four years ago as an entrepreneurial startup in the life sciences with innovative ideas in medical device design. We now celebrate Tyber's growth into manufacturing in the Lehigh Valley with $8 million of new investment and the creation of 30 new, good jobs."

Since Tyber Medical was founded in 2012, the company has released 18 spine and 33 trauma/extremity systems. When strategically aligned with the anticipated needs of medical device companies, the resulting time to market can be as little as four months – compared to traditional internal solutions – that typically take 18-36 months. Tyber Medical provides customers with the quickest and most seamless path to market possible.

The Tyber Medical approach to market is to design, develop, and manufacture orthopedic devices for private labeling opportunities. The company achieves its mission through strategic partnerships with medical device companies looking to round out their portfolio offerings in spine, trauma and extremities. The company provides a vertically integrated supply solution, including rapid access to country-specific regulatory clearances. The company possesses the ability to create total solutions, including instruments, sterile and non-sterile packaging, and ancillary sales support items as well as capture clinical outcome data.

