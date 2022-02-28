Tyfone and Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Partner for Unique Fundraiser

WASHINGTON, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyfone, Inc., a premier provider of digital banking solutions for community financial institutions, today announced from the CUNA Governmental Affairs Conference that the company will begin marketing Tyfone/CU4kids co-branded coffee under a program called Java4Kids. This program is a joint effort with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and was conceived to help raise money for the organization. All profits from the program will go to CMN Hospitals.

"We have partnerships with 170 children's hospitals across the U.S. and Canada," said Nick Coleman, Director of Strategic Partnerships for CMN Hospitals. "Since 1996, credit unions have donated more than $165 million through CU4Kids, making them our fifth largest donor. We're excited to partner with Tyfone for Java4Kids as a unique fundraiser."

"We all know how important children's health and security are and we all know how crucial coffee is to helping us adults survive, so it only makes sense to leverage one to benefit the other," said Josh DeTar, Tyfone's Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "The CU4Kids movement has its roots in Portland, so as a Portland-based company, we're very pleased to do our small part for this important cause."

Tyfone will have coffee samples available at its CUNA GAC booth #313 until supplies run out. Java4Kids coffee will be available for purchase on the Tyfone website.

About Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals that provide 32 million treatments each year to kids across the U.S. and Canada. Donationsstay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and charitable care. Since 1983, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals has raised more than $7 billion. Its various fundraising partners and programs support the nonprofit's mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible. Find out why children's hospitals need community support, and learn about your member hospital, at CMNHospitals.org and facebook.com/CMNHospitals.

About Tyfone Inc.

Based in Portland, Ore, Tyfone is a leading provider of consumer and commercial digital banking services for community financial institutions throughout the United States. The company understands that an elegant, engaging, intuitive user experience is the minimum requirement for any digital banking provider. What differentiates Tyfone is its unwavering commitment to exceptional collaboration and communication. The company considers each customer a true partner and places the highest value on every relationship. Additional information is available at www.tyfone.com.

