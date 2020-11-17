Tyler E. Mesmer is recognized by Continental Who's Who

SOUTH PASADENA, Fla., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyler E. Mesmer is being recognized by Continental Who's Who in the field of Law as a Lifetime Achiever in acknowledgment of his role as a Litigation and Appellate Attorney at Topouzis & Associates, P.C.

Topouzis & Associates, P.C., is one of Florida's leading providers of real estate and title resolutions and is dedicated to providing its clients with exemplary service and innovative solutions. The firm offers services in the legal areas of real estate owned, purchase, commercial, abstract, technology, and refinance. With offices that have ongoing and vigorous research, the firm explores trends, demographics, sale strategies, and dynamics influencing changes in the real estate industry. On account of its innovation and success, the firm has become trusted partners with numerous small and large lenders, realtors, and other organizations, such as Shamrock, Wells Fargo, American Home Mortgage, Arch Bay, Astoria Bank, Nationstar, and RE/MAX.

Tyler E. Mesmer is an attorney at Topouzis & Associates, P.C., who focuses on civil and appellate litigation relating to business law, real property, and title issues. While his practice extends across diverse fields, Mr. Mesmer's chief priority is representing institutional mortgage lenders, investors, servicers, and asset management companies in the State of Florida. Mr. Mesmer is admitted to practice law in the State of Florida and the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida. Additionally, Mr. Mesmer has been a Florida Supreme Court Circuit Certified Court Mediator with specialized training in foreclosure mediation.

Mr. Mesmer has been in his current position at Topouzis & Associates, P.C., for over four years. Previously, he worked as a Certified Circuit Court Mediator at the Collins Center for Public Policy, Inc. as an In-house Counsel at Brookwood Florida, Inc. and a Litigation Attorney at the Law Offices of Marshall C. Watson, P.A.

An academic scholar, Mr. Mesmer's educational pursuits began at Lynn University in Boca Raton, Florida, where he received a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in International Relations and Affairs in 2005. Following this, he earned a Juris Doctorate (JD) in Constitutional Law at Thomas M. Cooley Law School in Lansing, Michigan, in 2009. The next year, he received a Master of Public Administration (MPA) in Non-Profit/Public/Organizational Management at Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Then, he continued his higher education, earning a Master of Laws (LLM) in Intercultural/Multicultural and Diversity Studies at St. Thomas University School of Law in Miami Gardens, Florida. And during his time there, Mr. Mesmer served as Executive Editor on the St. Thomas University School of Law Intercultural Human Rights Law Review.

Active in the legal community, Mr. Mesmer is affiliated with the Florida Bar Association, American Bar Association, and American Law.

For more information, please visit https://www.taclosinglaw.com.

