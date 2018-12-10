TYMPCE Watches - Redefining Product Value Through Purpose

Joseph, originally from Costa Rica, and Anthony, a native New Yorker, have spent most of their lives in Long Island. Throughout their childhoods, the two have experienced first-hand what it's like to deal with addiction in a loved-one, including both of their fathers. Furthermore, their hometown of East Meadow ranks No. 2 in Nassau County when it comes to opioid overdoses.

These statistics represent only a fraction of the trends in the U.S. regarding addiction, especially with the use of opioids. Inspired by their history, Joseph and Anthony have aligned an agenda for their venture that goes beyond their premium products and into social action. TYMPCE strives to bring awareness, create attention and promote action to a variety of different issues whether it be in their communities or around the world.

The TYMPCE collection will include four models with a 41mm case and a 22mm band in both leather and stainless steel. The co-founders have worked thoroughly to develop not only a premium product, but a product that brings value itself. Through the sale of their watches, TYMPCE will be donating to several non-profit organizations that are implementing efforts towards, nationwide rehabilitation, research and development, addiction in adolescents, and bringing drug education to the classroom.

TYMPCE is taking a unique approach on changing what history has defined as the traditional watch brand. TYMPCE will be offering customers the opportunity to take part in a mission that strives to create a better tomorrow. "True value goes beyond the bounds of empty promises from companies and the products they offer", and that's exactly what TYMPCE watches is striving to accomplish.

SOURCE TYMPCE

