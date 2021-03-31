Tyrata's IntelliTread Drive-Over System Fully Qualified for Large Fleets

DURHAM, N.C., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyrata, Inc., a tire sensor and data management company, has achieved an operational deployment milestone by completing a twelve-month study of its IntelliTread™ Drive-Over System (DOS) at the Durham City Transit Company (DCTC). The system is now fully qualified and operational for deployment by large fleets.

The DOS collects fleet tire data by direct measurement of the tire tread when a vehicle drives over a speed bump-like unit. The DOS is linked to Tyrata.io, a cloud-based data analytics platform, to provide drivers and service managers with automated tire wear monitoring. The DCTC study demonstrated the potential for immediate efficiencies by extending the usage life of tires while maintaining strict safely requirements. Initial analysis shows that even a modest tire wear reduction of 1 mm leads to a 10% savings in annual tire purchases with significant sustainability gains. Details of this study can be found in a recent Tyrata webinar.

In early 2020, Tyrata installed one of its first Intellitread™ Drive-Over Systems at a GoDurham bus depot managed by the Durham City Transit Company (DCTC). With the DOS, GoDurham's data gathering operations became fully automated, enabling daily tire measurements. This was a significant improvement over traditional manual measuring that is often limited in accuracy and frequency because of resource limitations. With DOS automated tire monitoring, DCTC created a historical reference database for continuous tread wear data on all tires in the fleet, opening the door for an optimized, low-cost approach to tire management.

"We are grateful to the city of Durham and DCTC for providing us an opportunity to complete this significant milestone," said Jesko von Windheim, CEO of Tyrata. "With this partnership we have been able to definitively demonstrate the value of continuous data collection on tires."

"We are convinced that automated, regular monitoring of tires can help optimize tire management on our fleet while maintaining safety," said Bob Losiniecki, Maintenance Director of DCTC. "We look forward to employing Tyrata's DOS in our tire management program."

Tyrata is expanding production and is ready to install the IntelliTread™ Drive-Over System for fleet operations to help companies save money and achieve carbon neutrality goals. Companies wishing to qualify and deploy DOS in Europe may contact Tyrata at [email protected]. In Japan, organizations may contact our local representative at [email protected]. For the USA and other global regions, contact Luka Lojk at [email protected] or +1-704-593-8418 for more information.

Tyrata, Inc., is a tire sensor and data management company offering tire monitoring solutions for fleet managers, tire manufacturers and automotive service centers. The company's IntelliTread™ technology monitors, tracks and predicts tire tread life, delivering direct measurements of tread depth in real-time. Solid-state sensors are linked to cloud-based data management and analytics to warn drivers, service advisors and depot managers when tires are dangerously thin. Tyrata is dedicated to improving tire safety, reducing maintenance costs, enhancing sustainability and increasing profitability for its customers. For more information, visit www.tyrata.com.

Contact: Garth Miller, All Business Marketing, LLC 919-424-0090 (office) 919-923-3505 (mobile) [email protected]

