Tyreek Hill Agrees to Equity Deal With Football Glove Innovator, Grip Boost

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grip Boost Inc., an innovative maker of football gloves and grip gel, today announces Super Bowl-winning and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is taking a stake in the company after endorsing the product since 2019. Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver invests in Grip Boost football gloves

In addition to investing in the brand and using Hill's name and image to promote Grip Boost in the football performance gear category, Hill also contributes to product development and innovation, recently designing his own signature pair. The "Yellow Peace Football Gloves" feature Grip Boost's signature grip, derived from crab shells, paired with Hill's infamous peace sign on the palm of the glove--a trademark move the NFL has fined him for in the past. The custom design allows him to show the "sign" on the palm of the hand as he blows past defenders on the way to a touchdown--this time without being fined.

A wide receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs and two-time Pro Bowler, Tyreek "Cheetah" Hill is one of the highest-paid receivers in the league and arguably the fastest player in the NFL. He relies on Grip Boost gloves on the field, since becoming the brand's first professional player in 2019. He has also marketed the gloves via his social media channels: Instagram and YouTube.

"I'm excited to continue to grow my investments both on and off the field by extending my relationship with Grip Boost and becoming an investor in the company," said Tyreek Hill. "For the last two years, I've worked closely with the Grip Boost to evolve and enhance the product to the long-lasting grip it has today. I stand behind Grip Boost gloves, and I believe as a Super Bowl champion receiver, that means a lot."

Florida-based Grip Boost develops revolutionary sports gloves with grip and grip-enhancing gel that enables players to take their game to the next level. The sticky grip has been incorporated into eight lines of gloves to date, including two new designs this year: Grip Boost Raptor Adult Padded Hybrid Football Gloves and Grip Boost DNA Football Gloves with Engineered Grip.

"We partnered with Tyreek in 2019 as our first sponsored athlete in Grip Boost's history. Last year's success helped grow the Grip Boost brand on and off the field," shared Matt Furstenburg, CEO of Grip Boost. "We're excited to continue to expand our partnership with Tyreek and have him join the ownership team, which will allow us to continue to innovate and be the #1 Grip in Football™."

Grip Boost is a leading developer of sports gloves and gel products. Developed by two Engineering PhDs from the University of Maryland's Chemical Engineering Department who teamed up with former Terps' and Baltimore Ravens' Tight End Matt Furstenburg, and Entrepreneur Businessman Harry Geller in Summer 2012 to tackle one of the biggest problems with football gloves — the rapid decline in tackiness/grip of the gloves. For more information, visit https://www.gripboost.com.

