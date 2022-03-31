Tyroler Injury Law Awards $500 Gifts to Area Teachers

The monthly giveaway is designed to celebrate outstanding educators.

OAKDALE, Minn., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Isaac Tyroler announces his law firm's $500 monthly teacher giveaway designed to show appreciation and encouragement to outstanding schoolteachers in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Residents, students, and teachers themselves can nominate any teacher, and the winner will be selected on the first day of each month.

To nominate a teacher for the $500 prize, just provide the following information by emailing it to [email protected]:

• Teacher's name

• Teacher's email

• School name

• Reason for the nomination

The teacher whose name is selected each month will be notified if they win.

"We're just so grateful for all the motivated and committed educators who go to work every day to make out kids' lives better and create a strong future for all of us," said Attorney Isaac Tyroler. "These $500 giveaways are our way of giving back to the community and saying thank you to our teachers. I have been around teachers my entire life and have seen the profound impact they have on kids' lives. Hopefully this money conveys even a fraction of the appreciation we have for these educators."

Mr. Tyroler has been a strong advocate for injured people his entire legal career. He has a passion for righting wrongs, and he deeply cares about representing injured clients who may feel overwhelmed or uncertain about how to navigate the legal system. He is compassionate toward clients and aggressive with insurance companies and defendants.

"Nothing feels better to me than the moment I see how happy a client is with the results. Whether it's the amount of money they receive, or they just realize that I'm deeply concerned about them as a person, nothing is more satisfying than having those final conversations with a client I helped. I love to see their happiness after they've walked through a hard part of their life."

After graduating cum laude from William Mitchell College of Law in 2009, Mr. Tyroler clerked for the Honorable David R. Battey, where he gained valuable experience in the civil court system. Mr. Tyroler has been a Super Lawyers Rising Star since 2017. He is on the elected Board of Governors of the Minnesota Association of Justice (MAJ), the top personal injury lawyers' group in Minnesota, and currently the chair of MAJ's legislative committee.

Tyroler Injury Law is a full-service law firm that offers legal services in several practice areas, including Personal Injury, Car Accidents, Wrongful Death, Brain Injuries, Slip and Fall, and Work Injuries. Headquartered in Oakdale, MN, it serves clients throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin. The firm has achieved remarkable results by winning legal claims against insurance companies, and it is highly recommended by many satisfied clients.

