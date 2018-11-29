Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors Market (Product - BCR-ABL Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor, Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors, Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGFR) Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors, Other Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors; Application - Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML), Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Renal Cell Cancer; Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacies, Independent Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026



Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors Market - Overview



This report on the tyrosine kinase inhibitors market analyzes the current and future scenario of the global market.Increasing expenditure on health care, high prevalence and rise in incidence of cancer, and rise in demand for tyrosine kinase inhibitors for lungs cancer & breast cancer treatment are boosting the usage of tyrosine kinase inhibitors.



Health benefits of tyrosine kinase inhibitors and focus of companies on expanding indications of existing and pipeline TKIs are major drivers of the global tyrosine kinase inhibitors market.



The tyrosine kinase inhibitors market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market.It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on product, application, distribution channel, and geography.



A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section.Additionally, the section comprises product portfolios of major players, based on constituents & application, in order to understand the competitive landscape in the market.



This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis by key players. Thus, presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global tyrosine kinase inhibitors market.



Based on product, the market has been segmented into BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor, epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) tyrosine kinase inhibitors, vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGFR) tyrosine kinase inhibitors, and other tyrosine kinase inhibitors.The product segment of tyrosine kinase inhibitors market has been analyzed based on available approved products, cost-effectiveness, and preference provided by physicians and patients in treating different cancer diseases.



The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.



Based on application, the market has been classified into chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), lung cancer, breast cancer, renal cell cancer, and others.The application segment of tyrosine kinase inhibitors market has been analyzed based on the prevalence of disease and usage of tyrosine kinase inhibitors in treatment.



The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.



In terms of distribution channel, the tyrosine kinase inhibitors market has been segregated into hospital pharmacies, independent pharmacies, and online pharmacies.The market segments have been extensively analyzed based on prevalence of the diseases and usage of tyrosine kinase inhibitors during available treatment and expansion of international pharmacy service providers across the globe.



The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.



In terms of geography, the global tyrosine kinase inhibitors market has been categorized into six major regions and the key countries in the respective region are: North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, India, China, Australia & New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), Middle East (UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Rest of Middle East) and Africa (South Africa and Rest of Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.



The report also profiles major players in the global tyrosine kinase inhibitors market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include AstraZeneca Plc, Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Eisai Co., Ltd., and Eurofarma Laboratórios S/A.



Global tyrosine kinase inhibitors market has been segmented as given below:



Global Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors Market, by Product, 2016?2026

BCR-ABL Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors

Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors

Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGFR) Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors

Other Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors (Janus Kinase Inhibitors, Bruton's Kinase Inhibitor, HGFR TKIs, ALK / ROS1 TKIs, etc.)



Global Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors Market, by Application, 2016?2026

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Renal Cell Cancer

Others



Global Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors Market, by Distribution Channel, 2016?2026

Hospital Pharmacies

Independent Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies



Global Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors Market, by Geography, 2016?2026

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East

Africa

South Africa

Rest of Africa



