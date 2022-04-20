TYSON FURY TEAMS UP WITH DON McLEAN TO REMAKE CLASSIC SONG "AMERICAN PIE"

The Gypsy King continues to showcase his musical talent with a duet in the BT Sport Promo for Fury v Whyte

Fury v Whyte will take place on Saturday, April 23, and is exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office

LONDON, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of defending his world title belts, heavyweight champion of the world Tyson Fury has joined forces with legendary American singer-songwriter Don McLean to create a brand-new rendition of "American Pie".

Fury, who will take on fellow Brit Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium on April 23rd live on BT Sport Box Office, famously performed "American Pie" after defeating Deontay Wilder in Fury v Wilder II in 2020. The song has since become synonymous with the boxer who is not afraid to showcase his musical talent.