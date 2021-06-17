Tyvak, a Terran Orbital Company, announces successful commissioning of Tyvak-0130 Satellite in partnership with Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

The Tyvak-0130 mission is to demonstrate advanced capabilities for space domain awareness (SDA), earth observation, and astronomy. SDA is a relatively new concept placing space in the same military consideration of air, sea or land on the earth. Tyvak-0130 features an extremely stable space position control system that includes three star-tracker cameras and four ultra-smooth reaction wheels. The satellite also boasts a high-performance flight computer all developed by Tyvak and an advanced optical telescope system called GEOStare2, which was developed in collaboration with the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL).

The GEOStare2, is an evolution of LLNL's GEOStare1 system which was successfully demonstrated on Tyvak-61C. GEOStare2 includes two co-boresighted imaging channels that feature LLNL's monolithic optics telescope technology. Monolithic optics telescopes are reflective designs that are built upon a single ultra-high purity fused silica block. The compact nature of the monolithic telescope enables smaller imaging systems to function without compromising performance. These telescopes are extremely robust and provide clearer visual representations with no temperature interference, and present no need for an in-flight focus adjustment. "Our payload is operating very well; we're ahead of schedule on the checkout," said LLNL astrophysicist Wim de Vries, an associate program leader for the Lab's Space Science and Security Program. "The satellite is functioning extremely well."

The Medium field-of-view imager is optimized for high sensitivity for SDA and astronomy applications. This imager has a sensitive- backside-illuminated 2 Megapixel CMOS sensor. This imager features a platescale of 3.9 arcseconds per pixel and sensitivity to 14th magnitude stars (the dimmest object visible with the naked eye is typically magnitude 6.5) in a single 1-second photo.

"We are more than pleased with the quality and resolution of the images we have been receiving from Tyvak-0130, says Marc Bell, CEO of Terran Orbital, our collaboration with LLNL has been incredibly successful thus far and we are more than optimistic about the future."

With the completion of commissioning activities, Tyvak and LLNL will next focus on a comprehensive set of capability demonstration experiments related to space domain awareness, responsive and on-demand terrestrial imaging with minimal delay, and space science.

About Terran Orbital: Terran Orbital is the world's leading provider and innovator of nano-and micro-satellites. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Terran Orbital has executed over 340 missions since its inception in 2013. Terran Orbital is the corporate parent of Tyvak Nano-Satellites, a leading provider of next-generation, turnkey satellite solutions.

About Tyvak: Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Irvine, California, Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems, Inc. is an industry leader, delivering optimized, end-to-end satellite solutions.

About Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory: Founded in 1952, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory provides solutions to our nation's most important national security challenges through innovative science, engineering and technology. Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory is managed by Lawrence Livermore National Security, LLC for the U.S. Department of Energy's National Nuclear Security Administration.

