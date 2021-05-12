Tyvak Announces Ret. U.S. Navy Rear Adm. C. D. “Boris” Becker as Chief Executive Officer

Admiral Becker brings more than 33 years of leadership in the Navy and Department of Defense to his new role, and an extensive knowledge of global satellite and communication networks. He most recently served as the Chief Executive of the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR), where he led an 11,000-person global organization responsible for the design, delivery and supporting logistics of the U.S. Navy's global satellite and communications networks and enterprise-wide business systems. His career includes leadership positions supporting the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR), the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command (SPAWAR) and the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO). Admiral Becker has received numerous professional awards including the NRO and the Department of the Navy Distinguished Service Medals.

"We are thrilled to welcome Admiral Becker to the Tyvak team," said Terran Orbital Chief Executive Officer Marc Bell. "His proven leadership and rich background in satellite systems and U.S. defense and intelligence requirements add tremendous value to our growth strategy. He deeply understands the needs of our customer base and his appoitment reinforces Tyvak's commitment to provide a full suite of satellite solutions to our customers in the U.S. and across the globe."

"I am honored and excited to be part of the Tyvak family," Becker commented. "This is a great team focused on delivering game-changing solutions to the most challenging problems our customers face. The demand signal for space-based solutions is enormous and Tyvak is uniquely positioned to serve those growing needs."

About Terran Orbital Corporation



Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Terran Orbital Corporation is a leading innovator and provider of end-to-end satellite services and mission solutions. Through its subsidiary Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems, Inc. ( www.tyvak.com ), the company is a leading provider of next-generation, turnkey satellite solutions. Building on its satellite heritage, through its subsidiary PredaSAR Corporation (www.predasar.com), Terran is developing and deploying the world's most advanced commercial software-defined Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite constellation. The Company is a pioneer in the miniaturization of space technologies with an unparalleled ability to quickly and economically design, build, and launch state-of-the-art, highly capable satellites. For more information, please visit www.terranorbital.com .

About Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems, Inc.



Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Irvine, California, Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems, Inc. is an industry leader, delivering optimized, end-to-end satellite solutions. For more information, please visit www.tyvak.com or follow the Company @TyvakNanoSat

