Tyvak's Third CICERO 6U Nanosatellite Relays Data In Record-Breaking Time

The platform awoke and registered a valid GPS fix a mere thirty seconds after powering on and achieved full 3-axis active pointing minutes later while awaiting ground contact. Tyvak progressed through commissioning and proceeded to deliver the first set of scientific data to GeoOptics within eight hours of separation, outperforming the most recent CICERO's data-downloading record. The vehicle continues to operate nominally with all systems fully operational. This accomplishment is the latest in a string of successes, highlighting the record-setting progression of the Tyvak platforms and further validating the Company's dedication to redefining operational responsiveness and Agile Space.

"We are all extremely excited about the satellite's performance," said Marco Villa, Tyvak's COO. "We have now proven the team's ability to autonomously operate diverse satellites in a constellation. Our systems have proven to be consistently reliable with fully capable, optimizable solutions for a vast array of customer needs. We look forward to continuing to earn our customers' trust and celebrating additional successful missions in 2019."

About Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems, Inc., a Terran Orbital Corporation

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Irvine, California, Tyvak is a leading innovator and provider of end-to-end nanosatellite and microsatellite services and solutions for U.S. government agencies and commercial enterprises. The Company is a pioneer in the miniaturization of space technologies, making space responsive, with the ability to quickly and economically design, build and launch state-of-the-art satellites.

