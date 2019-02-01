tZERO Partners with Dinosaur for Launch of Digital Securities Trading

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dinosaur Financial Group, LLC (Dinosaur), a New York-based institutional brokerage firm, today announced its partnership with tZERO Group, Inc., a global leader in blockchain innovations for the capital markets. Dinosaur is the broker-dealer to provide brokerage accounts for investors seeking to trade tZERO's digital security tokens, which is one of the first offerings on a decentralized network intending to be fully-compliant with the U.S. securities laws.

Dinosaur Managing Director of Equity Trading Elliot Grossman commented: "Becoming the provider of brokerage accounts for tZERO security token holders is a significant milestone for Dinosaur. Blockchain is changing how securities are traded and settled, and I am particularly proud that Dinosaur has joined with tZERO, tZERO's broker-dealer subsidiary, PRO Securities (and the PRO ATS), PRO's other partners and Electronic Transaction Clearing to pioneer disruptive changes for issuance, trading, and settlement in the capital markets."

He added: "tZERO's security token is a digital security tracked via a blockchain protocol. It's an evolutionary change that will reduce operational risk and drastically improve the process of clearance and settlement."

Dinosaur Founder and Chairman Glenn Grossman said: "We are very pleased to have partnered with tZERO and PRO Securities and to offer our services to accredited investors interested in trading digital securities. Dinosaur is an agile business, and our clients expect us to use leading-edge technology, so today's announcement should be no surprise. Working with blockchain technology is a natural step for me because of my previous work pioneering electronic trading in US Treasury markets."

tZERO CEO Saum Noursalehi noted: "We're very excited to be joining forces with Dinosaur as the broker-dealer for our new security token platform. With Dinosaur, we have found a firm that understands our vision to bring transparency and efficiency to global markets and accelerate the adoption of security tokens."

tZERO, a subsidiary of the digital retailer Overstock.com and a Medici Ventures portfolio company, is one of the first companies to issue security tokens. The launch of trading will be a pivotal moment for the company and its founder, Patrick Byrne, who has championed blockchain technology since he learned about it in 2014. Mr. Byrne founded tZERO soon after in 2014 with the purpose of bringing innovation and transparency to financial markets through blockchain.

Dinosaur is a New York-based brokerage firm and investment bank with extensive experience in capital markets and a global reach. The team behind Dinosaur, led by father-son pair, Glenn and Elliot Grossman, has decades of experience in electronic markets globally. Its institutional brokerage provides clients with a comprehensive investment service and is now making its services available for tZERO's security tokens.

In 2016, tZERO's parent, Overstock.com, was the issuer of the world's first public crypto security, and PRO Securities, the broker-dealer subsidiary of tZERO, introduced the concept of real-time trade settlement. Almost three years later, PRO Securities is now using tZERO technology, making its first steps toward a blockchain-powered market alongside its newest partner, Dinosaur. Using the tZERO technology, the digital securities trading platform is designed to enable private resale transactions to accredited investors, consistent with U.S. securities law.

Dinosaur was advised by Seward & Kissel LLP and tZERO was represented by Jones Day on this transaction.

About Dinosaur Group Holdings, LLC:

Founded in 2001, the Group's operating subsidiaries bring together capital markets and investment banking with leading-edge technology, international networks, and personal relationships. With offices in London, New York, Madrid, and Milan, the Group has a focus on the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

Dinosaur Merchant Bank Ltd. (DMBL), an independent challenger bank, fully regulated by the FCA, Dinosaur Financial Group, regulated by FINRA and the SEC and DCM Advisors, a registered investment advisor regulated by the SEC, are all subsidiaries of Dinosaur Group Holdings LLC.

For more information, please visit http://dinogroup.com/, https://dinogroup.eu/, and www.dcmadvisors.com.

About tZERO

tZERO Group, Inc. ("tZERO") is a majority-owned subsidiary of Overstock.com, focusing on the development and commercialization of financial technology (FinTech) based on cryptographically-secured, decentralized ledgers - more commonly known as blockchain technologies. Since its inception, tZERO has pioneered the effort to bring greater efficiency and transparency to capital markets through the integration of blockchain technology.

tZERO is not a registered broker-dealer, funding portal, investment adviser or investment manager and does not provide any brokerage services. tZERO takes no part in the negotiation or execution of secondary market transactions for the purchase or sale of securities and at no time has possession of investor funds or securities in connection with such transactions. Secondary market trades will be executed by PRO Securities, LLC, a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC, through the PRO ATS. More information about PRO Securities may be found at www.finra.org.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc. Common Shares OSTK, +3.73% / Series A Preferred (Medici ventures' tZERO platform:OSTKP) / Series B Preferred (otcqx:OSTBP) is an online retailer based in Salt Lake City, Utah that sells a broad range of products at low prices, including furniture, decor, rugs, bedding, and home improvement. In addition to home goods, Overstock.com offers a variety of products including jewelry, electronics, apparel, and more, as well as a marketplace providing customers access to hundreds of thousands of products from third-party sellers. Additional stores include Pet Adoptions and Worldstock.com dedicated to selling artisan-crafted products from around the world. Forbes ranked Overstock in its list of the Top 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in 2014. Overstock regularly posts information about the company and other related matters under Investor Relations on its website, http://www.overstock.com.

O, Overstock.com, O.com, Club O, Main Street Revolution, and Worldstock are registered trademarks of Overstock.com, Inc. O.biz and Space Shift are also trademarks of Overstock.com, Inc. Other service marks, trademarks, and trade names which may be referred to herein are the property of their respective owners.

