TZP Group Continues to Expand its Platform with Nine New Hires

Erin O'Brien Edwards joined TZP in July 2020 and will focus on Growth Equity investments as part of the TZP Strategies team. She was previously a Principal at North Castle Partners, where she spent the past ten years. Erin worked in investing roles at AEA Investors and Insight Venture Partners and also served in an operating role as the Director of Corporate Development for Acronis, Inc. Erin earned her BA in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania.

Justin Kulla joined TZP in May 2020 and will focus on Impact Investing as part of the TZP Strategies team. He was previously a founding member of Weld North, an education-technology private equity firm backed by KKR. Subsequently, Justin founded and served as CEO of BusinessBlocks, an education-technology company for working adults and small businesses. BusinessBlocks was acquired in 2017 by AmTrust Financial Services, a Fortune 500 insurance company and following the acquisition Justin served as SVP. Justin holds BS and MISM degrees from Carnegie Mellon University, an MBA from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and an MPA from Harvard University Kennedy School of Government.

"We are very excited to welcome Justin and Erin to the TZP Partnership," stated Sam Katz, Managing Partner of TZP. "Erin brings a wealth of experience in consumer investing and is a wonderful addition to our TZP Strategies team.

Katz continues, "TZP has long been committed to ESG principles across its portfolio and we are proud to bring on Justin to lead the formalization of our impact investing practice. Justin is an accomplished investor with a strong track record in impact and deep operational experience. Justin has a passion for investing and building businesses that create economic and societal value, both of which are central to TZP's mission." TZP's impact program will focus on investments that address education, employment, and financial inclusion.

Additionally, Marc Schneider joined TZP as a Senior Advisor in May 2020. Marc was most recently CEO of Kenneth Cole Productions, where he was responsible for the company's retail, outlet, e-commerce, international, licensing and wholesale businesses. Previously, he was Group President of the Heritage Brands at PVH Corp. and held leadership positions at The Timberland Company, Macy's and Bob's Stores. Marc earned a BBA from University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Jonathan Yenni joined TZP in July 2020; He previously held roles at Solar Capital Partners, High Street Capital and BMO Capital Markets and earned an MBA from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a BBA from Emory University. George Philipose joined TZP in June 2020; he previously worked at Ballast Point Ventures and Wells Fargo and received a BA from Dartmouth College. Justin Hinshaw joined TZP in July 2020; he previously worked in investment banking at Barclays and earned a BA from the University of North Carolina. Denney Lackey joined TZP in July 2020; He previously worked in investment banking at Raymond James and earned a BA and MS from the University of Virginia. Yash Srivastav will join TZP in August 2020; he previously worked at Houlihan Lokey and earned a BA from NYU. Avi Kwestel will join TZP in August 2020; He previously worked in investment banking at Greenhill & Co. and Citigroup and earned a BS from Yeshiva University.

"We are thrilled to add so many talented individuals to the TZP family," stated Mr. Katz. "We continue to invest in growing our platform as we know that it will drive benefits for our employees, partners, portfolio companies, investors and hopefully, the communities in which we operate and invest."

About TZP GROUP, LLC

TZP Group, a private equity firm with $1.6 billion raised since inception across its family of funds, including TZP Capital Partners, TZP Small Cap Partners and TZP Strategies, is focused on investments in Technology & Business Services and Consumer Products & Services companies. Founded in 2007, TZP targets companies with solid historical performance and sustainable value propositions and aims to be a "Partner of Choice" for business owners and management teams. TZP seeks to invest primarily in closely-held, private companies where the owners desire to retain a significant stake and partner with an investor with complementary operating and financial skills to accelerate company growth, increase profitability, and maximize the value of their retained stake. TZP leverages its investment professionals' operating and investment experience to provide strategic and operational guidance and is dedicated to long-term value creation. For more information, please visit www.tzpgroup.com

Media Contact :

Dan Gaspar

Partner, TZP Group

[email protected]

SOURCE TZP Group

Related Links

http://www.tzpgroup.com

