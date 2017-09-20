Tzu Chi USA Supporting Hurricane Maria Survivors in Puerto Rico

"NGO's doing relief work in Puerto Rico has been a blessing to our Island. Tzu Chi completes the things that matter the most to a society in need. Tzu Chi's like a complement."



- Mitzy Rivera Santiago, FEMA, Voluntary Agency Liaison Crew Lead

Hurricane Maria made landfall on Puerto Rico on September 20, 2017 causing widespread destruction across the island and leaving various cities uninhabitable. The storm caused an estimated 2,957 deaths in Puerto Rico. Power has officially been restored, however, residents still face power outages and blackouts.

From September 13th to 15th of 2018, Tzu Chi USA will distribute 3,000 portable solar powered LED light bulbs to the residents of San Juan, Bayamon, Comerio, Orocovis, and Jayuya - low-income cities impacted by Maria. These bulbs use about 25%-85% less energy than traditional incandescents, and last 3-25 times longer. This gives the Puerto Rican residents an immediate and long-term, cost-saving solution for electrical necessities.

"Our long-term goal is to empower the people of Puerto Rico on how to be more environmentally conscious. These portable solar power LED light bulbs are just the beginning."



- Yuanliang Ling, CEO of Tzu Chi USA, Central Region

The distribution of these portable light bulbs will give hope and bring light to many families still in the dark, while simultaneously supporting Tzu Chi's long term goal of educating communities about becoming environmentally conscious via plastic consumption reduction.

Additional financial aid will also be distributed in order to help families buy everyday essentials and do necessary house repairs. These cash cards will be stipend on a case by case basis after an assessment of damages.

