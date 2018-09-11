u-blox Enters Worldwide Patent License Agreement With Philips for 2G, 3G and 4G Products

THALWIL, Switzerland, September 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

u-blox (SIX:UBXN), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies, today announced that it has entered into a worldwide, non-exclusive, patent license agreement with KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. (Philips) covering the sale by u-blox AG (u-blox) of its 2G, 3G and 4G products for a defined term.

"u-blox respects the intellectual property rights of others and has always been and continues to be a willing licensee to standard essential patents (SEPs)", said Thomas Seiler, CEO of u-blox. "In fact, u-blox views this as a value-added differentiator that benefits u-blox customers and positively distinguishes u-blox within the module industry. u-blox remains committed to this strategy - it's how we do business."

