U-Haul Announces Top 25 U.S. Growth Cities for 2018

The top five growth cities in 2018 included Spring, Texas; Manhattan, N.Y.; Harrisburg, Pa.; and the Grand Rapids/Wyoming, Mich., market. New York City boroughs are listed independently for migration trends purposes, and neighboring cities like Sacramento and Roseville are packaged together in some markets due to their proximity.

Sacramento/Roseville arrivals of one-way U-Haul trucks rose 7 percent while departures rose only 1 percent from the market's 2017 numbers. Arrivals accounted for 51.8 percent of all one-way U-Haul traffic in Sacramento/Roseville to make it No. 1 for netting do-it-yourself movers.

"This market is an attractive option for those who have been priced out of the Bay Area," stated Aaron Anderson, U-Haul Company of East Sacramento president. "There has been out-migration from parts of the Bay Area in recent years, but many movers are remaining in-state because they can find affordability in Sacramento and Roseville. Commuters can be 90 minutes from their jobs and enjoy close-knit communities."

Other California locations to rank among the nation's leading growth markets are San Francisco (6); Palm Springs/Cathedral City (14); Davis (16); Temecula (19); and Concord (24). Florida boasts five cities on the list, while Pennsylvania, Texas and South Carolina have two. Manhattan is the lone New York destination among the top 25.

"Manhattan has always been able to attract residents," Jeff Sonberg, U-Haul Company of Manhattan/Bronx president, said. "It is funny how in a place with a population of over 1.5 million – and with even more tourists – the locals really know each other. Everyone visits the same bodega, coffee shop and public transit stop on a consistent basis."

Visit myuhaulstory.com to view the complete top 25 U.S. Growth Cities, as well as the top 50 U-Haul Growth States (released Jan. 2) and top 25 Canadian Growth Cities (to be released Jan. 4).

While migration trends do not correlate directly to population or economic growth, U-Haul growth data is an effective gauge of how well states and cities are attracting and maintaining residents.

U-Haul is the authority on migration trends thanks to its expansive network that blankets all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. The geographical coverage from more than 21,000 U-Haul truck and trailer sharing locations provides a comprehensive overview of where people are moving like no one else in the industry.

U-Haul U.S. Growth Cities for 2018

1. Sacramento/Roseville, CA (6) 2. Spring, TX 3. Manhattan, NY (21) 4. Harrisburg, PA 5. Grand Rapids/Wyoming, MI 6. San Francisco, CA (17) 7. Greenville, SC 8. Fort Lauderdale, FL 9. Madison, WI 10. Kissimmee, FL (15) 11. McKinney, TX (8) 12. Pittsburgh, PA (7) 13. Springfield, VA 14. Palm Springs/Cathedral City, CA 15. St. George, UT 16. Davis, CA 17. Bradenton, FL 18. Myrtle Beach, SC (25) 19. Temecula, CA 20. Takoma Park, MD 21. Port St. Lucie, FL 22. Smyrna, GA 23. Boise, ID (2) 24. Concord, CA 25. Davenport, FL

* Previous year rankings in parentheses.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 21,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 now offers customers access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the self-service options on their internet-connected mobile devices. U-Haul customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to 161,000 trucks, 118,000 trailers and 42,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 632,000 rooms and 55.2 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

Contact:

Jeff Lockridge

Sebastien Reyes

E-mail: publicrelations@uhaul.com

Phone: 602-263-6981

Website: uhaul.com

SOURCE U-Haul