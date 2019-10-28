U-Haul Bringing Jobs, 700 Storage Rooms to Store near Pensacola

Adaptive reuse of the property will render about 700 indoor self-storage units, giving customers access to climate-controlled rooms with high-tech security features at affordable price points. Renovations are scheduled to be finished by summer 2020.

"U-Haul will be providing a state-of-the-art moving and self-storage facility for our neighbors in the Florida Panhandle," said Chad Rome, U-Haul Company of South Alabama. "This site was attractive because it's just off Highway 90, which connects Milton to much of Florida and the rest of the U.S. It's very convenient for our DIY movers."

Rome expects to employ a staff of 15 or more Team Members once the store is fully operational. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within Milton.

Contact U-Haul Moving & Storage of Milton at (850) 564-7351 or stop by to visit general manager Gina Rhoda and her team. Hours of operation are 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

Acquisition of the property was driven by U-Haul Corporate Sustainability initiatives: U-Haul supports infill developments to help local communities lower their carbon footprint. The adaptive reuse of existing buildings reduces the amount of energy and resources required for new-building materials and helps cities reduce their unwanted inventory of unused buildings.

"Approximately 70% of the U-Haul-owned and -operated stores in North America are the result of our adaptive reuse initiative," Rome added. "We're excited to implement this environmentally responsible model in Milton while renovating a large space to meet customer demand."

U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. Since 2017, U-Haul Live Verify℠ technology has allowed customers to conduct transactions entirely on their smartphones at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Create an online account at uhaul.com to start skipping the lines and stop worrying about store hours.

For self-movers who aim to keep their costs low but need extra hands to help with their move, MovingHelp.com has been successfully pairing customers with reliable Moving Help® Service Providers for more than a decade. The online marketplace lets customers shop and compare local moving companies that provide labor services including: loading and unloading, packing and unpacking, cleaning, and U-Box pick up/delivery. More than 1.7 million unedited customer reviews, transparent pricing and payment release subject to customer approval have led to 94 percent of Moving Help users rating their experience four stars or higher.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 167,000 trucks, 120,000 trailers and 43,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 697,000 rooms and 60.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

