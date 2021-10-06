U-Haul Enhancing Climate-Controlled Storage in Bradenton by 2023

BRADENTON, Fla., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A state-of-the-art U-Haul® retail and self-storage facility is coming to Bradenton thanks to the Company's 10-acre land acquisition at 14703 E. State Road 64.

U-Haul acquired the property on Sept. 24.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lakewood Ranch, scheduled for completion by 2023, will include a four-story building with more than 100,000 square feet. The facility will house more than 700 indoor, ADA-accessible self-storage rooms with climate-control options and high-tech security features at affordable price points.

"Lakewood Ranch and the eastern Bradenton suburbs are growing at an exponential rate," said Dave Thompson, U-Haul Company of Western Florida president. "Adding a modern moving and self-storage facility is important as we continue to support this community and meet demand for our products and services."

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lakewood Ranch will offer a spacious retail showroom, truck and trailer sharing, boxes and moving supplies, towing equipment and professional hitch installation, propane, U-Box® portable storage containers and more.

While this new facility is under construction, nearby U-Haul stores and neighborhood dealers are available to serve customers. U-Haul Moving & Storage of Bradenton at 3602 14th St. W. is open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

Thompson plans to hire at least 12 Team Members to staff the Lakewood Ranch location. U-Haul will look to hire locally to support job growth within the Bradenton community. U-Haul, honored as a "Best for Vets 2020" leading veteran-friendly employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

"As more people decide to make Bradenton their home, we're thankful for the opportunity to be part of the community's development and future," Thompson added. "We're working with the city to improve residents' quality of life through residential mobility and by meeting their storage needs."

As an essential service provider, U-Haul continues to serve communities during the COVID-19 recovery while offering contactless business programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and many other dependent groups, in addition to the do-it-yourself household mover.

About U-HAUL

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 126,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 825,000 rentable storage units and 71.6 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America.

Contact:

Andrea Batchelor

Jeff Lockridge

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: 602-263-6981

Website: uhaul.com

SOURCE U-Haul

Related Links

www.uhaul.com

