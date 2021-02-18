U-Haul Extends 30 Days Free Self-Storage at All Texas Stores

DALLAS, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box® container usage to Texas residents across the entire state impacted by the ongoing winter storms and widespread power outages.

The disaster relief assistance program is being extended at 171 Company-owned and -operated storage facilities in Texas. Visit uhaul.com/storage to locate a U-Haul storage facility near you. Contact the store by phone, or visit in person, to take advantage of the offer.

The free month of storage is available to customers renting new units and is subject to vacancy at each U-Haul facility.

Accessibility to clean, dry and secure storage can assist communities with their recovery efforts, particularly for residents that have had frozen pipes burst and cause home damage.

"Folks are facing severe water damage in some instances, and we want to offer every one of our Texas neighbors in need a secure place to store their belongings at no cost for one month," said Matt Merrill, U-Haul Area District Vice President. "We have the expertise and infrastructure to help, and that's exactly what we're going to do."

The 30 days free offer applies to U-Box® portable storage containers as well. With 257 cubic feet of space and one-ton capacity, U-Box containers can be filled at U-Haul facilities and stored in secure warehouses.

U-Haul is also working diligently with multiple propane suppliers to ensure it can keep up with demand across Texas. "With the rolling blackouts, people are relying on propane to keep warm," Merrill said.

U-Haul, the largest U.S. retailer of propane since 1987, serves thousands of propane customers daily at more than 1,150 Company-owned and -operated stores where the fuel is offered. Find a refill station near you at uhaul.com/propane.

In addition to its 30 days free disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul remains open during the COVID-19 pandemic while offering contactless business programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and countless other dependent groups, in addition to the household mover. Please visit uhaul.com/announcement for more information on how U-Haul is keeping customers and Team Members safe.

About U-HAUL

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 127,000 trailers and 41,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 774,000 rentable storage units and 66.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

Contact:

Andrea Batchelor

Jeff Lockridge

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: 602-263-6981

Website: uhaul.com

SOURCE U-Haul

Related Links

www.uhaul.com

