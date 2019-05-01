U-Haul Extends 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Storm Victims in Southwest Missouri

"After surveying the damage from last night's storms and with more rain in the forecast, we hope this effort will provide assistance to our neighbors who need support," stated Aaron Self, U-Haul Company of Missouri president. "These conditions create a need for dry and secure self-storage. U-Haul is happy to provide our disaster assistance program to those in need."

Families seeking additional information or needing to arrange 30 days free self-storage should contact the nearest participating facility:

U-Haul Moving & Storage at University of Missouri

800 Bus Loop 70 W

Columbia, MO 65203

(573) 449-3094

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Jefferson City

311 Ellis Blvd.

Jefferson City, MO 65101

(573) 635-7244

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Joplin

1410 E. 7th St.

Joplin, MO 64801

(417) 781-9660

U-Haul Moving & Storage at N. Glenstone

1768 N. Glenstone

Springfield, MO 65803

(417) 866-4893

U-Haul Moving & Storage at S. Campbell

3150 S. Campbell Ave.

Springfield, MO 65807

(417) 887-4041

U-Haul® stores offer needed supplies to help with storm recovery like boxes, tarps, propane and propane tanks. U-Haul urges customers to ensure their tanks are topped off since propane is good to have in the event of long-term power outages.

With U-Box containers, you can conveniently pick up our custom-designed trailer and take your U-Box with you. U-Haul also can store your U-Box container in our secure warehouses or pick up and deliver it to a location of your choice.

