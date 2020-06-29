U-Haul Land Acquisition Means New Facility, Jobs in Murfreesboro

The property is located just four miles from Middle Tennessee State University and will cater to the moving and storage needs of college students and Murfreesboro residents.

"I-24 is the major highway that connects Murfreesboro to Nashville," said Jeff Porter, U-Haul Company of Nashville president. "Murfreesboro is a sprawling city and is seeing significant population swells. Our expansion in this area is fundamental. Growing populations equate to more moving and self-storage needs."

U-Haul Moving & Storage of New Salem will offer truck and trailer sharing; towing equipment; professional hitch installation; moving supplies; boxes; U-Box® portable storage containers; propane; extended hours storage access; a U-Haul Re-Use Center for gently used household furnishings to be shared by the community; the ecofriendly Take A Box, Leave a Box program; and more.

While U-Haul Moving & Storage of New Salem is under construction, nearby U-Haul facilities and neighborhood dealers are available to serve customers. U-Haul Moving & Storage of Murfreesboro at 1420 NE Memorial Blvd. is open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

Porter expects to employ at least 12 Team Members when the facility is completed. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within the Murfreesboro community. Find U-Haul career opportunities at jobs.uhaul.com.

"Murfreesboro is moving in the right direction, and we're thankful for the opportunity to be a part of this growth," Porter added. "We're working with the city to improve residents' quality of life through residential mobility and by meeting their storage demands."

As an essential service provider, U-Haul has remained open throughout the COVID-19 outbreak while offering contactless programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and countless other dependent groups – in addition to the household mover.

Please visit uhaul.com/announcement for more information on how U-Haul is keeping its Team Members and customers safe during the summer moving season.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 167,000 trucks, 120,000 trailers and 43,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 697,000 rooms and 60.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

