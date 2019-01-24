U-Haul Now Operating at Former I-80 Self Storage in Lincoln

"This location is close to the University of Nebraska–Lincoln and is convenient for our customers living in Lincoln's northern neighborhoods," said Mike Hale, U-Haul Company of Nebraska president. "We look forward to saving our customers time and money while providing a clean, secure and well-maintained environment for their possessions to be stored."

Contact U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Lincoln at (402) 488-1930 or stop by to visit general manager David Perez and his team. Hours of operation are 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-noon Saturday. Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

"This location was already a self-storage facility and operated as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer, so it's a perfect and seamless transition for us and our customers," Hale said. "We are excited to provide a trusted product and service to our neighbors in Lincoln."

Hale expects to maintain a staff of seven or more Team Members when the store is completed. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within the Lincoln community. U-Haul always encourages local contractors to bid on construction work.

The arrival of U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. U-Haul live verification technology allows rental transactions to be carried out entirely on a smartphone at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Simply visit uhaul.com to create an online account.

For self-movers who aim to keep their costs low but need extra hands to help with their move, MovingHelp.com has been successfully pairing customers with reliable Moving Help® Service Providers for more than a decade. The online marketplace lets customers shop and compare local moving companies that provide labor services including: loading and unloading, packing and unpacking, cleaning, and U-Box pick up/delivery. More than 1.5 million unedited customer reviews, transparent pricing and payment release subject to customer approval have led to 93 percent of Moving Help users rating their experience four stars or higher.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 21,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 now offers customers access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the self-service options on their internet-connected mobile devices. U-Haul customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to 161,000 trucks, 118,000 trailers and 42,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 632,000 rooms and 55.2 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

