U-Haul of Historical Milford Closes after 44 Years

MILFORD, Ohio, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U-Haul of Historical Milford store at 439 Main St. permanently closed its doors today after 44 years of serving the local community.

The facility had been open to self-move customers since 1977. U-Haul® will maintain ownership of the 0.9-acre property and lease the 6,556-square-foot building to a new tenant.

Customers of the former U-Haul location can find a full line of self-move products and services just three miles away at U-Haul Moving & Storage at Milford Parkway at 751 Chamber Drive.

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Milford Parkway offers truck and trailer sharing, U-Box® portable storage containers, boxes and moving supplies, towing equipment, professional hitch installation, bike racks and more.

Customers will soon have access to indoor self-storage units with climate-control options and high-tech security features at affordable price points. There will also be the convenience of a covered drive-in area to shield customers from the weather when loading and unloading storage possessions. Outdoor drive-up storage is available now.

"Our new Milford store was built from the ground up with residential mobility and secure self-storage options in mind," said Drew Case, U-Haul Company of Cincinnati president. "We have the ability to expand at this new location and the location is much more convenient for our customers. Being located right off I-275 gives us visibility and allows our customers easy access to our retail showroom and expansive storage options."

Local U-Haul Companies are always exploring opportunities for growth as they pursue means to better serve the needs of customers, but sometimes find it necessary to close or relocate stores. Reasons for closures can include: long-term strategic plans; physical plant or property limitations; shifts in demographics; trends in migration; expansion of the U-Haul neighborhood dealer network; and proximity to other new or existing U-Haul stores.

As a result of U-Haul of Historical Milford store closing, seven Team Members were let go.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul continues to serve communities during the COVID-19 recovery while offering contactless business programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and many other dependent groups, in addition to the do-it-yourself household mover.

