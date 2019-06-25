U-Haul of Irvington Closes Showroom, Most On-Site Services

INDIANAPOLIS, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul Moving & Storage of Irvington at 6525 E. Washington St. closed its retail showroom and ceased most on-site services on June 10.

The location, which has served Indianapolis since 1978, will continue to operate as a U-Haul® self-storage and U-Haul Truck Share 24/7® facility going forward.

Local residents can continue to have all of their moving needs met at U-Haul Moving & Storage of Eastgate at 7425 E. Washington St., which opened earlier this month in the former Kmart® building. Customers will find an expansive retail showroom featuring a full line of moving supplies, boxes, hitch accessories, bike racks and more.

The 115 indoor climate-controlled self-storage room at Irvington will be run remotely by the new store a half-mile away. The Eastgate store will offer an additional 598 self-storage rooms with covered load/unload areas.

One full-time and five part-time Team Members were let go as a result of the closing services at the Irvington location.

Local U-Haul Companies are always exploring opportunities for growth as they pursue means to better meet the needs of customers, but sometimes find it necessary to close or relocate stores, or cease certain business operations at locations. Reasons for closures can include: long-term strategic plans; physical plant limitations; shifts in demographics; trends in migration; expansion of the U-Haul neighborhood dealer network; and proximity to other new or existing U-Haul stores.

Find U-Haul store and neighborhood dealer locations near you at uhaul.com/locations.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 21,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers customers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to 161,000 trucks, 118,000 trailers and 42,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 632,000 rooms and 55.2 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

