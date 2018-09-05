U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage at 94 Locations in Advance of Hurricane Florence

"People are preparing to leave their homes, creating an immediate need for secure locations where evacuees can bring the possessions they wish to protect," said Doug Weston, U-Haul Company of Western North Carolina president. "As a member of these communities, we are in a position to help by providing this service to our friends who are in harm's way."

U-Haul Companies of Central North Carolina, Charlotte, Coastal South Carolina, Northern Virginia, Richmond, South Carolina, Southern Atlantic Coast, Southern Virginia, Tidewater and Western North Carolina have made 94 facilities across four states – including Georgia – available for assistance.

Families needing more information about the 30 days free self-storage assistance should contact the nearest participating U-Haul store. Locations are sorted by state:

GEORGIA (6 locations)

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Broad St.

1589 Broad St.

Augusta, GA 30904

(706) 722-4396

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Augusta West

3515 Wrightsboro Road

Augusta, GA 30909

(706) 447-5225

U-Haul at Gordon Hwy.

1802 Gordon Hwy.

Augusta, GA 30904

(706) 738-0121

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Wrightsboro

3363 Wrightsboro Road

Augusta, GA 30909

(706) 738-6463

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Savannah

8810 Abercorn St.

Savannah, GA 31406

(912) 927-6550

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Savannah Ogeechee

3802 Ogeechee Road

Savannah, GA 31405

(912) 233-9912

NORTH CAROLINA (26 locations)

U-Haul Moving & Storage of E. Asheville

387 Swannanoa River Road

Asheville, NC 28805

(828) 298-8551

U-Haul Moving & Storage of S. Asheville

3161 Sweeten Creek Road

Asheville, NC 28803

(828) 483-5707

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Boone

849 NC Hwy. 105 Bypass

Boone, NC 28607

(828) 297-1723

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Farm Pond

6216 Albemarle Road

Charlotte, NC 28212

(704) 535-0030

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Freedom Mall

1530 Ashley Road

Charlotte, NC 28208

(704) 399-2528

U-Haul at Independence Blvd. (U-Box containers only)

6601 E. Independence

Charlotte, NC 28212

(704) 536-7785

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Sharon Road

1400 Sharon Road W.

Charlotte, NC 28210

(704) 358-0010

U-Haul Moving & Storage at South Blvd.

5108 South Blvd.

Charlotte, NC 28217

(704) 525-5889

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Statesville Road

4124 Statesville Road

Charlotte, NC 28269

(704) 900-1311

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Uptown Charlotte

1224 N. Tryon St.

Charlotte, NC 28206

(704) 379-1414

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Wilkinson Blvd.

9136 Wilkinson Blvd.

Charlotte, NC 28214

(704) 392-0056

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Concord

855 Concord Parkway S.

Concord, NC 28027

(980) 248-2308

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lake Norman

19116 Statesville Road

Cornelius, NC 28031

(704) 892-8885

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Safe Harbor

9208 Westmoreland Road

Cornelius, NC 28031

(704) 655-8312

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Bragg Blvd.

5400 Bragg Blvd.

Fayetteville, NC 28303

(910) 864-2797

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Fayetteville at Coliseum

2346 Gillespie St.

Fayetteville, NC 28306

(910) 223-1556

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Gastonia

3919 E. Franklin Blvd.

Gastonia, NC 28056

(704) 824-5298

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Piedmont Triad Airport

7203 W. Friendly Ave.

Greensboro, NC 27410

(336) 790-8654

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Hendersonville

1500 Airport Road

Hendersonville, NC 28793

(828) 233-5017

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Downtown Hickory

542 Main Ave. SE

Hickory, NC 28602

(828) 256-0209

U-Haul Moving & Storage of West Hickory

331 U.S. Hwy. 70 SW, Suite #101

Hickory, NC 28602

(828) 358-3669

U-Haul Moving & Storage of New River

425 S. Marine Blvd.

Jacksonville, NC 28540

(910) 455-2717

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Mooresville

304 W. Plaza Drive

Mooresville, NC 28117

(704) 663-6267

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Ballantyne

13401 Lancaster Hwy.

Pineville, NC 28134

(704) 541-7999

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford

2701 S. Horner Blvd.

Sanford, NC 27330

(919) 842-3309

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Thomasville

1020 Randolph St.

Thomasville, NC 27360

(336) 481-0348

SOUTH CAROLINA (23 locations)

U-Haul at Knox Abbott

901 Knox Abbott Drive

Cayce, SC 29033

(803) 791-5992

U-Haul Moving & Storage at King St.

584 King St.

Charleston, SC 29403

(843) 732-1605

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Arcadia Lakes

125 Decker Park Road

Columbia, SC 29206

(803) 699-9397

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Broad River Road

1003 Zimalcrest Drive

Columbia, SC 29210

(803) 731-0067

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Elmwood

1037 Elmwood Ave.

Columbia, SC 29201

(803) 256-2499

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Fort Jackson

5604 Forest Drive

Columbia, SC 29206

(803) 787-5154

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Jamil Road

156 Jamil Road

Columbia, SC 29210

(803) 798-6184

U-Haul Moving & Storage at I-26

3754 Fernandina Road

Columbia, SC 29210

(803) 798-4414

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Sandhill

1117 Spakleberry Lane Extension

Columbia, SC 29223

(803) 766-7417

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Spring Valley

8400 Two Notch Road

Columbia, SC 29223

(803) 736-8582

U-Haul at Two Notch Road

2339 Two Notch Road

Columbia, SC 29204

(803) 256-7397

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Florence

369 N. Irby St.

Florence, SC 29501

(843) 665-4061

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Roper Mountain

24 Roper Mountain Road

Greenville, SC 29607

(864) 254-9154

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Wade Hampton

529 Wade Hampton Blvd.

Greenville, SC 29609

(864) 233-8319

U-Haul Moving & Storage of W. Greenville

1406 Grove Road

Greenville, SC 29605

(864) 269-8172

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Little River

3195 Hwy. 9 E.

Little River, SC 29566

(843) 399-4777

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Myrtle Beach

5604 S. Kings Hwy.

Myrtle Beach, SC 29575

(843) 238-5701

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Dorchester Road

4788 Dorchester Road

North Charleston, SC 29405

(843) 747-6942

U-Haul Storage of North Dorchester

8222 Dorchester Road

North Charleston, SC 29418

(843) 552-3361

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Rivers Ave.

2155 Credit Union Lane

North Charleston, SC 29406

(843) 572-1140

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Northwest Spartanburg

1500 International Drive

Spartanburg, SC 29303

(864) 574-2298

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Spartanburg

345 Whitney Road

Spartanburg, SC 29303

(864) 582-4140

U-Haul Moving & Storage of W. Columbia

400 Orchard Drive

West Columbia, SC 29170

(803) 796-3724

VIRGINIA (39 locations)

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Chantilly

3995 Westfax Drive

Chantilly, VA 20151

(703) 222-6198

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Greenbrier

664 Woodlake Drive

Chesapeake, VA 23320

(757) 424-7361

U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Military Highway

803 Butler St.

Chesapeake, VA 23323

(757) 487-7880

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Southpark

804 W. Roslyn Road

Colonial Heights, VA 23834

(804) 520-4840

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Dan River

2400 Riverside Drive

Danville, VA 24540

(434) 799-1730

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Fredericksburg

2411 Plank Road

Fredericksburg, VA 22401

(540) 368-2041

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Route 17

1101 International Parkway

Fredericksburg, VA 22406

(540) 907-4303

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Coliseum

1023 W. Mercury Blvd.

Hampton, VA 23666

(757) 838-1393

U-Haul Moving & Storage of West End

3133 E. Parham Road

Henrico, VA 23228

(804) 616-3629

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Herndon

14040 Park Center Road

Herndon, VA 20171

(571) 748-4293

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Newington

8207 Terminal Road

Lorton, VA 22079

(703) 339-9830

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Downtown Lynchburg

1760 Park Ave.

Lynchburg, VA 24501

(434) 528-3115

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Timberlake

7401 Timberlake Road

Lynchburg, VA 24502

(434) 333-7603

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Manassas

10480 Dumfries Road

Manassas, VA 20110

(703) 369-4619

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Manassas Park

8537 Centreville Road

Manassas Park, VA 20111

(703) 369-6080

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Mechanicsville

8083 Elm Drive

Mechanicsville, VA 23111

(804) 559-2061

U-Haul at Deer Park (U-Box container only)

609 J. Clyde Morris Blvd.

Newport News, VA 23601

(757) 595-7100

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Downtown

1301 Monticello Ave.

Norfolk, VA 23510

(757) 625-1656

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Janaf

5609 Raby Road

Norfolk, VA 23502

(757) 461-8274

U-Haul Moving & Storage at North Military Hwy.

7448 N. Military Hwy.

Norfolk, VA 23518

(757) 583-1862

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Crater Road

2540 S. Crater Road

Petersburg, VA 23805

(804) 861-9789

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Airline Blvd.

2855 Airline Blvd.

Portsmouth, VA 23701

(757) 488-7853

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Oaklawn Blvd.

5400 Oaklawn Blvd.

Prince George, VA 23875

(804) 458-7553

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Jefferson Park

4725 Jefferson Park Road

Prince George, VA 23875

(804) 458-7636

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Belt Blvd.

351 E. Belt Blvd.

Richmond, VA 23224

(804) 231-0743

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Chippenham

6101 Midlothian Turnpike

Richmond, VA 23225

(804) 231-0332

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Dupont

5210 Jefferson Davis Hwy.

Richmond, VA 23234

(804) 275-9488

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Scott's Addition at The Diamond

2930 N. Boulevard

Richmond, VA 23230

(804) 359-0712

U-Haul of Southside Plaza (U-Box container only)

500 E. Belt Blvd.

Richmond, VA 23224

(804) 231-9173

U-Haul Moving & Storage at VCU

900 N. Lombardy

Richmond, VA 23220

(804) 358-4978

U-Haul Storage of Arboretum

8610 Midlothian Turnpike

Richmond, VA 23235

(804) 272-6427

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Airport

2902 Hershberger Road

Roanoke, VA 24017

(540) 563-1644

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Salem Turnpike

3434 Salem Turnpike

Roanoke, VA 24017

(540) 344-3709

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Springfield

5285 Port Royal Road

Springfield, VA 22151

(703) 962-1241

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sterling

45715 Old Ox Road

Sterling, VA 20166

(703) 437-3404

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Holland Road

1325 Holland Road

Suffolk, VA 23434

(757) 925-0846

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Plaza Trail

140 S. Plaza

Virginia Beach, VA 23452

(757) 463-1877

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Town Center

4950 Va. Beach Blvd.

Virginia Beach, VA 23462

(757) 499-1432

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Potomac Mills

14523 Telegraph Road

Woodbridge, VA 22192

(703) 490-1444

U-Haul stores offer needed supplies to help with storm recovery like boxes, tarps, propane and propane tanks. U-Haul urges customers to ensure their tanks are topped off since propane is good to have in the event of long-term power outages.

With U-Box containers, you can conveniently pick up our custom-designed trailer and take your U-Box with you. U-Haul also can store your U-Box container in our secure warehouses or pick up and deliver it to a location of your choice.

U-Haul is the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage with more than 21,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

The arrival of U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. U-Haul live verification technology allows rental transactions to be carried out entirely on a smartphone at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Simply visit uhaul.com to create an online account.

