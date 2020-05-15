U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Southern Louisiana Flood Victims
May 15, 2020, 15:29 ET
NEW ORLEANS, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box® container usage to Greater New Orleans residents impacted by Thursday's flooding.
Heavy rains have inundated roads and caused many homes and businesses in the area to take on inches of floodwater.
"The north shore of Lake Pontchartrain and the river parishes have been flooding since Thursday evening and many residents are needing a place to securely store their belongings," said Patrick Allen, U-Haul Company of Southern Louisiana. "U-Haul is an essential service provider and we want to make sure our neighbors are cared for."
U-Haul Company of Southern Louisiana has made 10 stores available to offer the disaster relief assistance program. People seeking more information or needing to arrange 30 days free self-storage should contact the nearest participating facility:
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Oakwood
No. 4 Westbank Expressway
Gretna, LA 70053
(504) 368-1965
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Hammond Square
1915 SW Railroad Ave.
Hammond, LA 70403
(985) 345-3066
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lapalco Blvd.
2340 Lapalco Blvd.
Harvey, LA 70058
(504) 368-7823
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Houma
133 Monarch Drive
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 868-5224
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Kenner
2828 Marietta St.
Kenner, LA 70062
(504) 468-3444
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Marrero
7201 Westbank Expressway
Marrero, LA 70072
(504) 349-0969
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Causeway Blvd.
3800 N. Causeway Blvd.
Metairie, LA 70002
(504) 837-4122
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Central Ave.
1019 Central Ave.
Metairie, LA 70001
(504) 737-0916
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Gentilly
6210 Chef Menteur Hwy.
New Orleans, LA 70126
(504) 246-9011
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Gause Blvd.
1685 Gause Blvd.
Slidell, LA 70458
(985) 643-7073
With U-Box containers, you can conveniently pick up our custom-designed trailer and take your U-Box with you. U-Haul also can store your U-Box container in our secure warehouses or pick up and deliver it to a location of your choice.
U-Haul offered one month of free self-storage on March 12 to college students whose school schedules were interrupted by COVID-19. That offer is ongoing across the U.S. and Canada.
As an essential service provider, U-Haul remains open to meet the needs of customers and communities. For details on what U-Haul has done to enhance cleaning protocols, protect Team Members and customers, and develop programs that inherently promote social distancing and contactless business, please visit uhaul.com/announcement.
