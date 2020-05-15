U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Southern Louisiana Flood Victims

"The north shore of Lake Pontchartrain and the river parishes have been flooding since Thursday evening and many residents are needing a place to securely store their belongings," said Patrick Allen, U-Haul Company of Southern Louisiana. "U-Haul is an essential service provider and we want to make sure our neighbors are cared for."

U-Haul Company of Southern Louisiana has made 10 stores available to offer the disaster relief assistance program. People seeking more information or needing to arrange 30 days free self-storage should contact the nearest participating facility:

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Oakwood

No. 4 Westbank Expressway

Gretna, LA 70053

(504) 368-1965

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Hammond Square

1915 SW Railroad Ave.

Hammond, LA 70403

(985) 345-3066

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lapalco Blvd.

2340 Lapalco Blvd.

Harvey, LA 70058

(504) 368-7823

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Houma

133 Monarch Drive

Houma, LA 70364

(985) 868-5224

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Kenner

2828 Marietta St.

Kenner, LA 70062

(504) 468-3444

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Marrero

7201 Westbank Expressway

Marrero, LA 70072

(504) 349-0969

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Causeway Blvd.

3800 N. Causeway Blvd.

Metairie, LA 70002

(504) 837-4122

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Central Ave.

1019 Central Ave.

Metairie, LA 70001

(504) 737-0916

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Gentilly

6210 Chef Menteur Hwy.

New Orleans, LA 70126

(504) 246-9011

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Gause Blvd.

1685 Gause Blvd.

Slidell, LA 70458

(985) 643-7073

With U-Box containers, you can conveniently pick up our custom-designed trailer and take your U-Box with you. U-Haul also can store your U-Box container in our secure warehouses or pick up and deliver it to a location of your choice.

U-Haul offered one month of free self-storage on March 12 to college students whose school schedules were interrupted by COVID-19. That offer is ongoing across the U.S. and Canada.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul remains open to meet the needs of customers and communities. For details on what U-Haul has done to enhance cleaning protocols, protect Team Members and customers, and develop programs that inherently promote social distancing and contactless business, please visit uhaul.com/announcement.

