U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Victims of Milwaukee Apartment Fire

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul Company of Southeastern Wisconsin is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box container usage to victims and families affected by the Milwaukee apartment fire.
The St. Catherine Residence apartment complex on Knapp St. on Milwaukee's east side caught fire on Friday night. The building is home to 155 residents.
"We want to extend our thoughts and prayers to the victims and their families," U-Haul Company of Southeastern Wisconsin president Alex Sonnleitner said. "Everyone made it out safely but homes have been affected. We want to support our community by offering a place for items to be stored."
Families needing more information about the 30 days self-storage assistance should contact the following U-Haul store nearest you:
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Riverwest
505 E. Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53212
(414) 963-8716
U-Haul Moving & Storage at State St.
2020 W. State St.
Milwaukee, WI 53233
(414) 933-7766
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Walker's Point
1500 S. 1st St.
Milwaukee, WI 53204
(414) 383-7735
With U-Box containers, you can conveniently pick up our custom-designed trailer and take your U-Box with you. U-Haul also can store your U-Box container in our secure warehouses or pick up and deliver it to a location of your choice.
U-Haul is the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage with more than 21,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.
Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 21,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces.
