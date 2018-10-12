U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Victims of Milwaukee Apartment Fire

"We want to extend our thoughts and prayers to the victims and their families," U-Haul Company of Southeastern Wisconsin president Alex Sonnleitner said. "Everyone made it out safely but homes have been affected. We want to support our community by offering a place for items to be stored."

Families needing more information about the 30 days self-storage assistance should contact the following U-Haul store nearest you:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Riverwest

505 E. Capitol Drive

Milwaukee, WI 53212

(414) 963-8716

U-Haul Moving & Storage at State St.

2020 W. State St.

Milwaukee, WI 53233

(414) 933-7766

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Walker's Point

1500 S. 1st St.

Milwaukee, WI 53204

(414) 383-7735

With U-Box containers, you can conveniently pick up our custom-designed trailer and take your U-Box with you. U-Haul also can store your U-Box container in our secure warehouses or pick up and deliver it to a location of your choice.

U-Haul is the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage with more than 21,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

The arrival of U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. U-Haul live verification technology allows rental transactions to be carried out entirely on a smartphone at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Simply visit uhaul.com to create an online account.

SOURCE U-Haul