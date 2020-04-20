U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Storage to Central Florida Tornado Victims
Apr 20, 2020, 18:05 ET
OCALA, Fla., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box® container usage to residents impacted by the tornado and severe storms that slammed Ocala and surrounding central Florida communities on Monday morning.
"It looks like the majority of the damage occurred along Interstate 75, near the County Road 484 exit," said Brady Rome, U-Haul Company of Gainesville president. "We're not sure the extent of the damage yet, but we want our neighbors to know they can count on us.
"If anyone suffered residential or property damage from the storms and needs to utilize our self-storage during recovery efforts, we're here to help."
People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact:
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Daytona Beach
700 W. International Speedway Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
(386) 252-1834
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Debary
2861 Enterprise Road
Debary, FL 32713
(386) 668-9409
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Ocala
505 SW 17th St.
Ocala, FL 34471
(352) 867-8442
U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Ocala
5555 S. Pine Ave.
Ocala, FL 34480
(352) 368-7003
With U-Box containers, you can conveniently pick up our custom-designed trailer and take your U-Box with you. U-Haul also can store your U-Box container in our secure warehouses or pick up and deliver it to a location of your choice.
U-Haul stores offer needed supplies to help with storm recovery like boxes, tarps, propane and propane tanks. U-Haul urges customers to ensure their tanks are topped off since propane is good to have in the event of long-term power outages.
U-Haul offered one month of free self-storage on March 12 to college students whose school schedules were interrupted by COVID-19. That offer is ongoing across the U.S. and Canada.
As an essential service provider, U-Haul remains open to meet the needs of customers and communities. For details on what U-Haul has done to enhance cleaning protocols, protect Team Members and customers, and encourage the use of programs that inherently promote social distancing and contactless business, please visit uhaul.com/announcement.
