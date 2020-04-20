U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Storage to Central Florida Tornado Victims

"If anyone suffered residential or property damage from the storms and needs to utilize our self-storage during recovery efforts, we're here to help."

People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Daytona Beach

700 W. International Speedway Blvd.

Daytona Beach, FL 32114

(386) 252-1834

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Debary

2861 Enterprise Road

Debary, FL 32713

(386) 668-9409

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Ocala

505 SW 17th St.

Ocala, FL 34471

(352) 867-8442

U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Ocala

5555 S. Pine Ave.

Ocala, FL 34480

(352) 368-7003

With U-Box containers, you can conveniently pick up our custom-designed trailer and take your U-Box with you. U-Haul also can store your U-Box container in our secure warehouses or pick up and deliver it to a location of your choice.

U-Haul stores offer needed supplies to help with storm recovery like boxes, tarps, propane and propane tanks. U-Haul urges customers to ensure their tanks are topped off since propane is good to have in the event of long-term power outages.

U-Haul offered one month of free self-storage on March 12 to college students whose school schedules were interrupted by COVID-19. That offer is ongoing across the U.S. and Canada.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul remains open to meet the needs of customers and communities. For details on what U-Haul has done to enhance cleaning protocols, protect Team Members and customers, and encourage the use of programs that inherently promote social distancing and contactless business, please visit uhaul.com/announcement.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 167,000 trucks, 120,000 trailers and 43,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 697,000 rooms and 60.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

