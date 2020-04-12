U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Storage to Mooresville Tornado Victims

"This is devastating for this community," said Patrick Cheek, U-Haul Company of Central Indiana president. "Homes and businesses have been damaged. Many of these folks are already facing the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 outbreak, and now they have another hurdle to jump.

"As people begin to pick up the pieces, we want to offer a secure place for them to store their belongings at no cost for one month."

People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Eagledale

2960 Lafayette Road

Indianapolis, IN 46222

(317) 923-1508

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Southern Plaza

4011 S. East St.

Indianapolis, IN 46227

(317) 787-6368

U-Haul stores offer needed supplies to help with storm recovery like boxes, tarps, propane and propane tanks. U-Haul urges customers to ensure their tanks are topped off since propane is good to have in the event of long-term power outages.

U-Haul offered one month of free self-storage on March 12 to college students whose school schedules were interrupted by COVID-19. That offer is ongoing across the U.S. and Canada.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul remains open to meet the needs of customers and communities. For details on what U-Haul has done to enhance cleaning protocols, protect Team Members and customers, and develop programs that inherently promote social distancing and contactless business, please visit uhaul.com/announcement.

