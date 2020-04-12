U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Storage to Mooresville Tornado Victims
Apr 12, 2020, 21:04 ET
MOORESVILLE, Ind., April 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is offering 30 days of free self-storage to residents impacted by the EF1 tornado and severe storms that slammed Mooresville and surrounding areas on Wednesday night.
Winds reached 100 mph and many structures sustained damage when the weather moved through central Indiana.
"This is devastating for this community," said Patrick Cheek, U-Haul Company of Central Indiana president. "Homes and businesses have been damaged. Many of these folks are already facing the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 outbreak, and now they have another hurdle to jump.
"As people begin to pick up the pieces, we want to offer a secure place for them to store their belongings at no cost for one month."
People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact:
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Eagledale
2960 Lafayette Road
Indianapolis, IN 46222
(317) 923-1508
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Southern Plaza
4011 S. East St.
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-6368
U-Haul stores offer needed supplies to help with storm recovery like boxes, tarps, propane and propane tanks. U-Haul urges customers to ensure their tanks are topped off since propane is good to have in the event of long-term power outages.
U-Haul offered one month of free self-storage on March 12 to college students whose school schedules were interrupted by COVID-19. That offer is ongoing across the U.S. and Canada.
As an essential service provider, U-Haul remains open to meet the needs of customers and communities. For details on what U-Haul has done to enhance cleaning protocols, protect Team Members and customers, and develop programs that inherently promote social distancing and contactless business, please visit uhaul.com/announcement.
About U-Haul
Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 167,000 trucks, 120,000 trailers and 43,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 697,000 rooms and 60.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.
Contact:
Andrea Batchelor
Jeff Lockridge
E-mail: [email protected]
Phone: 602-263-6981
Website: uhaul.com
SOURCE U-Haul
