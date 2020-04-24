U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Storage to Tornado Victims in Zachary

"The damage to these communities is devastating," said Jerry Bowden, U-Haul Company of South Central Louisiana president. "With the challenges brought on by COVID-19, now our neighbors have another hurdle to jump. As these communities begin the clean-up process, we want to offer people a secure facility to keep their possessions at no cost for one month."

People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact:

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Greenwell Springs Road

8415 Greenwell Springs Road

Baton Rouge, LA 70814

(225) 424-5995

U-Haul stores offer needed supplies to help with storm recovery like boxes, tarps, propane and propane tanks. Customers should ensure their tanks are topped off since propane is good to have in the event of long-term power outages.

U-Haul offered one month of free self-storage on March 12 to college students whose school schedules were interrupted by COVID-19. That offer is ongoing across the U.S. and Canada.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul remains open to meet the needs of customers and communities. For details on what U-Haul has done to enhance cleaning protocols, protect Team Members and customers, and encourage the use of programs that inherently promote social distancing and contactless business, please visit uhaul.com/announcement.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 167,000 trucks, 120,000 trailers and 43,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 697,000 rooms and 60.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

