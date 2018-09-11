U-Haul Offers Free Self-Storage after Merrimack Valley Gas Explosions

"We want to extend our thoughts and prayers to the victims and their families," said Scott Chase, U-Haul Company of Eastern Massachusetts president. "This region suffered a gas line failure resulting in over 40 home explosions and fires. U-Haul is here to support this community in any way possible."

U-Haul Companies of Boston, Eastern Massachusetts and New Hampshire have made five facilities across five cities available for the 30 days free disaster relief assistance program. Families needing more information about the program should contact the nearest participating U-Haul facility:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Danvers

179 Newbury St.

Danvers, MA 01923

(978) 739-4368

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Salisbury

6 Merrill St., Suite #15

Salisbury, MA 01952

(978) 462-3058

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Woburn-Route 128

31 Olympia Ave.

Woburn, MA 01801

(339) 227-6704

U-Haul Moving & Storage at S. Willow

515 S, Willow St.

Manchester, NH 03103

(603) 668-1762

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Pheasant Lane Mall

286 Daniel Webster Hwy.

Nashua, NH 03060

(603) 888-5371

With U-Box containers, you can conveniently pick up our custom-designed trailer and take your U-Box with you. U-Haul also can store your U-Box container in our secure warehouses or pick up and deliver it to a location of your choice.

U-Haul is the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage with more than 21,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

The arrival of U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. U-Haul live verification technology allows rental transactions to be carried out entirely on a smartphone at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Simply visit uhaul.com to create an online account.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 21,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 now offers customers access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the self-service options on their internet-connected mobile devices. U-Haul customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to 161,000 trucks, 118,000 trailers and 42,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 632,000 rooms and 55.2 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

Contact:

Andrea Batchelor

Jeff Lockridge

E-mail: publicrelations@uhaul.com

Phone: 602-263-6981

Website: uhaul.com

SOURCE U-Haul