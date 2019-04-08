U-Haul Opens New Facility in Reading to Meet Self-Storage Demand

Once the buildings are repurposed, they will offer 375 self-storage rooms with high-tech security features at affordable price points. Indoor climate-controlled units will be available for rent. Self-storage renovations are expected to be completed this summer.

"Our customers have been demanding sustainable storage options in Reading," stated Chris Schaffer, U-Haul Company of Harrisburg president. "We look forward to expanding our self-storage footprint here in Reading while reusing and restoring buildings that have been part of the community since 1957."

U-Haul Storage at George Field will be operated remotely by U-Haul Moving & Storage of Reading, just two blocks away. Contact U-Haul Moving & Storage of Reading at (610) 375-6168 or stop by to see our progress at the new George Field facility. Hours of operation are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

"This will be a convenient location for our customers," Schaffer added. "By repurposing existing buildings rather than constructing new builds, U-Haul is taking the ecofriendly and sustainable approach to serving our customers in Pennsylvania."

Acquisition of the former USPS building was driven by U-Haul Corporate Sustainability initiatives: U-Haul supports infill developments to help local communities lower their carbon footprint. Our adaptive reuse of existing buildings reduces the amount of energy and resources required for new-building materials and helps cities reduce their unwanted inventory of unused buildings.

The arrival of U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. U-Haul live verification technology allows rental transactions to be carried out entirely on a smartphone at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Simply visit uhaul.com to create an online account.

For self-movers who aim to keep their costs low but need extra hands to help with their move, MovingHelp.com has been successfully pairing customers with reliable Moving Help® Service Providers for more than a decade. The online marketplace lets customers shop and compare local moving companies that provide labor services including: loading and unloading, packing and unpacking, cleaning, and U-Box pick up/delivery. More than 1.5 million unedited customer reviews, transparent pricing and payment release subject to customer approval have led to 93 percent of Moving Help users rating their experience four stars or higher.

