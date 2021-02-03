U-Haul Reusing Carbondale Building for Climate-Controlled Storage

CARBONDALE, Ill., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A state-of-the-art self-storage facility is coming together at 710 N. Illinois Ave. thanks to the U-Haul® acquisition of the former Southern Illinoisan newspaper production building.

U-Haul Storage of Carbondale encompasses one single-story building on a 3.25-acre property. The 48,106-square-feet space was acquired on Jan. 29.

Once the building is repurposed, it will offer approximately 400 indoor self-storage rooms with high-tech security features at affordable price points. Climate-controlled units will be available. Renovations are expected to be completed this spring.

"This will be a modern, convenient location for our customers," stated Aaron Freeman, U-Haul Company of Illinois president.

"Our customers have been asking for more self-storage options in Carbondale. We look forward to expanding our sustainable footprint by reusing a building that has been part of this community since 1946. By repurposing existing buildings rather than constructing new builds, U-Haul is taking the ecofriendly approach to serving our Illinois customers."

While U-Haul Storage of Carbondale undergoes renovations, nearby U-Haul facilities and neighborhood dealers are available to serve customers. U-Haul Moving & Storage of Carbondale, just one block away for the new storage addition, is open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

Acquisition of the property was driven by U-Haul Corporate Sustainability initiatives: U-Haul supports infill developments to help local communities lower their carbon footprint. The adaptive reuse of existing buildings reduces the amount of energy and resources required for new-building materials and helps cities reduce their unwanted inventory of unused buildings.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul remains open during the COVID-19 pandemic while offering contactless business programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and countless other dependent groups, in addition to the household mover. Please visit uhaul.com/announcement for more information on how U-Haul is keeping customers and Team Members safe.

