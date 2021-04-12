U-Haul Reusing Hartford Building for Climate-Controlled Storage

HARTFORD, Conn., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® plans to use its ecofriendly adaptive reuse program to transform the former Capitol Archives & Record Storage building in Hartford into a contemporary self-storage facility at 618 Capitol Ave.

U-Haul Storage of Capitol Ave. will encompass a four-story building with 87,387 square feet of space. The property, acquired on March 25, sits on nearly three-quarters of an acre.

Once the building is repurposed and renovated, it will offer a range of self-storage rooms with high-tech security features at affordable price points. Climate-controlled units will be available. Renovations are expected to be completed this summer.

"This will be a modernized, clean and convenient location for our customers," stated Will Cintas, U-Haul Company of Central Connecticut president. "We're eager to work with Hartford city officials to provide a needed product to our community. Our customers have been demanding more storage options here. We take pride in Hartford, and we look forward to expanding our sustainable footprint by reusing a building that has been part of this community since the 1930s."

U-Haul Storage of Capitol Ave. will be operated by the existing U-Haul Moving & Storage at Capitol Ave. facility located at 755 Capital Ave., just across Interstate 84. Contact U-Haul Moving & Storage at Capitol Ave. at (860) 527-5251 or stop by to see the progress at the new property. Hours of operation are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

"By acquiring this property, we're able to expand and offer all of our services in the center of the city," Cintas added. "We hope to set the standard for other businesses who are willing to follow our lead and invest in the future of Hartford."

Cintas plans to hire at least 10 additional Team Members to staff the two facilities. U-Haul will look to hire locally to support job growth within the Hartford community. U-Haul, honored as a "Best for Vets 2020" leading veteran-friendly employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

Acquisition of the property was driven by U-Haul Corporate Sustainability initiatives: U-Haul supports infill developments to help local communities lower their carbon footprint. The adaptive reuse of existing buildings reduces the amount of energy and resources required for new-building materials and helps cities reduce their unwanted inventory of unused buildings.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul continues to serve communities during the COVID-19 recovery while offering contactless business programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and many other dependent groups, in addition to the do-it-yourself household mover. Please visit uhaul.com/announcement for more information on how U-Haul is keeping customers and Team Members safe.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 127,000 trailers and 41,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 774,000 rentable storage units and 66.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

Contact:

Andrea Batchelor

Jeff Lockridge

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: 602-263-6981

Website: uhaul.com

SOURCE U-Haul

Related Links

www.uhaul.com

