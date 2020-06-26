U-Haul Reveals Plans for 600 Storage Rooms at Mansfield Facility

Adaptive reuse of the 83,208-square-foot complex will render approximately 600 indoor self-storage units, giving customers access to climate-controlled rooms with high-tech security features at affordable price points. The facility should be ready by 2021.

Propane, professional hitch installation, U-Box® portable storage containers, drive-in load/unload areas, extended hours storage access, the ecofriendly Take A Box, Leave A Box program, and much more will soon be available to the public.

"U-Haul is eager to renovate the former Big Lots store and provide a clean, secure and modern storage facility," said Cory Hall, U-Haul Company of NW Ohio president. "This building has been vacant for years. It was becoming blight on the community. We're going to repurpose it and have it serve as a business anchor for Mansfield. We invite others to invest here, too."

Contact U-Haul Moving & Storage of Mansfield at (419) 989-6209 or stop by to see our progress. Hours of operation are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

Once the new facility is fully complete, Hall expects to hire additional Team Members. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within Louisville. Find U-Haul career opportunities at jobs.uhaul.com.

Acquisition of the property was driven by U-Haul Corporate Sustainability initiatives: U-Haul supports infill developments to help local communities lower their carbon footprint. The adaptive reuse of existing buildings reduces the amount of energy and resources required for new-building materials and helps cities reduce their unwanted inventory of unused buildings.

"Large properties like this often remain empty for years. It takes a unique company to utilize all of the space wisely," Hall noted. "Our goal is to work closely with and our new neighbors and the city officials to benefit this community. That's what U-Haul has been doing for 75 years."

As an essential service provider, U-Haul has remained open throughout the COVID-19 outbreak while offering contactless programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and countless other dependent groups – in addition to the household mover.

Please visit uhaul.com/announcement for more information on how U-Haul is keeping its Team Members and customers safe during the summer moving season.

