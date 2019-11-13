U-Haul Selects Qualtrics as its Preferred Experience Management Provider to Drive Meaningful Customer Experiences

SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the experience management (XM) category, today announced that U-Haul International has selected Qualtrics CustomerXM ™ as its preferred experience management provider. U-Haul will use the Qualtrics XM Platform™ to proactively understand and anticipate customer needs, exceed customer expectations, and improve business outcomes.

U-Haul is the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers across the U.S. and Canada with more than 22,000 truck- and trailer-sharing locations. Customer care is a top priority for U-Haul as millions of consumers each year put their trust in the company's services during their most important life milestones.

U-Haul selected Qualtrics to improve and optimize its digital customer experience across its digital properties– including web and mobile. U-Haul will combine their operational data with experience data from Qualtrics to form a complete view of the customer and gain insight into the motivations and conversion drivers of individuals and customer segments. By surfacing relevant, contextual insight on value drivers, leaders across the organization are more empowered to deliver personalized, exceptional experiences that improve customer loyalty and lifetime value, all while reducing costs.

"Providing a great customer experience is at the core of our mission. We required a platform that will allow our team to promptly utilize customer feedback to build meaningful relationships with every customer," stated Jessica Lopez, Chief of Staff, U-Haul. "Qualtrics will provide the data, insights, and actions we need to address our customers, as well as connect our customer experience program to measurable business results."

Qualtrics CustomerXM allows companies to predict, deliver, measure, and respond specifically to customer needs, in order to improve the customer experience and impact key business outcomes such as customer lifetime value, acquisition, and retention. Organizations from more than 100 countries use Qualtrics to close the gap between what customers expect and the experience they receive. In the first half of 2019 alone, brands have used Qualtrics to launch more than 500 new customer experience programs globally, making Qualtrics the fastest growing provider in the industry.

"Customer expectations of brands are changing faster than ever. Some of the most innovative organizations are uncovering new ways to not only meet, but also exceed customer expectations – from enabling every employee to take meaningful action, to optimizing digital experiences across all feedback channels – in order to create long-term relationships with their brand and value for their business," said Webb Stevens, executive vice president of CustomerXM, Qualtrics. "U-Haul is leveraging the most advanced XM platform with the largest ecosystem of XM experts to drive bottom-line results across their entire organization."

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business––customer, employee, product, and brand. Over 11,000 organizations around the world are using Qualtrics to listen, understand, and take action on experience data (X-data™) ––the beliefs, emotions, and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love, and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com .

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 167,000 trucks, 120,000 trailers and 43,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 697,000 rooms and 60.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S. uhaul.com .

