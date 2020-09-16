U-Haul Shares Plans for New Self-Storage Center in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is bringing a state-of-the-art retail and self-storage facility to the LaVilla neighborhood in Jacksonville thanks to the recent acquisition of a historic 91-year-old building at 141 Myrtle Ave. N.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of LaVilla will offer indoor climate-controlled storage, truck and trailer sharing, towing equipment, moving supplies, U-Box® portable storage containers and more. U-Haul acquired the 34,289-square-foot building on Aug. 25.

When the first phase of renovations are completed, there will be 231 self-storage units available for rent with high-tech security features at affordable price points.

"This building dates back to 1929 and is full of history," said Amanda Bauer, U-Haul Company of Jacksonville president. "Our goal is to maintain as much of the original character as we can during the renovation process. We are honored to clean up the property and preserve this piece of Jacksonville history. We know the community will love the finished product."

The 1.12-acre property was once home to the Western Union® Telegraph Company, which built the nation's first transcontinental telegraph line. The building is currently occupied by McGill's Custom Counter Tops and Dukeman Custom Woodworking.

Acquisition of the property was driven by U-Haul Corporate Sustainability initiatives: U-Haul supports infill developments to help local communities lower their carbon footprint. The adaptive reuse of existing buildings reduces the amount of energy and resources required for new-building materials and helps cities reduce their unwanted inventory of unused buildings.

"We're working closely with the tenants in the building, and they plan to remain during the renovation process," Bauer added. "We're excited to invest in the LaVilla neighborhood and hope other businesses follow suit."

Bauer expects to hire a staff of 10 or more Team Members when the store is fully operational. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth in Jacksonville. Veterans receive preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul career opportunities at uhauljobs.com.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul has remained open throughout the COVID-19 outbreak while offering contactless programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and countless other dependent groups, in addition to the household mover. Please visit uhaul.com/announcement for more information on how U-Haul is keeping its Team Members and customers safe.

About U-HAUL

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 127,000 trailers and 41,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 774,000 rentable storage units and 66.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

Contact:

Andrea Batchelor

Jeff Lockridge

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: 602-263-6981

Website: uhaul.com

SOURCE U-Haul

Related Links

www.uhaul.com

